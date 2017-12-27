Level Office purchases Downtown Richmond building

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Level Office is expanding into Richmond’s Shockoe Slip with the purchase of 11 S. 12th Street. The Chicago-based company acquired the five-story building on December 20 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Leasing is already underway for private offices, customized office suites, and coworking memberships at the center, which will open in summer 2018.

“Richmond’s small business growth is impressive, and we are excited to offer local business owners and enterprise companies professional, flexible, and budget-friendly workspace in a fantastic location,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Level Office.

Plans for the building include private offices and communal lounge areas with amenities such as an espresso bar, direct fiber internet, local beer on tap, and on-site administrative support. With pricing of $99 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $450 for private offices, Level Office seeks to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at a budget price.

Built in 1905, the 52,636-square-foot, red-brick building features five floors of offices and an attached parking garage. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Level Office is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents lower than competitors.

“We are drawn by Richmond’s supportive environment for small businesses,” Bennett said. “The city’s strong economic growth and diverse mix of entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 companies make it an ideal place for a Level Office location.”

About Level Office

Level Office provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Level Office members have access to 18 locations in downtown Alexandria, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, and Seattle. For more information, please visit leveloffice.com.