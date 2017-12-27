Sunset Spas 2017 Teddy Bear Drive for Phoenix Children's Hospital
Sunset Spas delivered 32 teddy bears and a check for $1,000 to the Phoenix Children’s hospital on December 23, 2017.GLENDALE, AZ, USA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the help from our loyal customers, Sunset Spas and Sunrise Spas delivered 32 teddy bears and a check for $1,000 to the Phoenix Children’s hospital on December 23, 2017, just in time for Christmas. Phoenix Children’s Hospital gives donated toys and stuffed animals to patents for holidays, birthdays, and special achievements. Patients that are about to go into surgery also get a brand new stuffed animal. Stuffed animals also supply the playrooms and help patients through particularly tough days.
The 2017 Sunset Spas Teddy Bear Drive supported the Phoenix Children’s Hospital 2017 Toy Drive so that customers could purchase a teddy bear for a child at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. We collected the teddy bears in a hot tub and delivered them to the hospital on Saturday, December 23rd. We are so thankful to our loyal customers for helping us with this good cause.
Sunset Spas is thankful for the opportunity to give back to our community and those in need.
