Sea Turtle Real Estate Launches Property Management Division
With over 25 years of experience as a REALTOR® and Broker in Florida, Carol Makolin provides her clients with extensive expertise and demonstrated ability in the real estate industry. Vero Beach native Gregory Campbell, a licensed REALTOR® for 15+ years, provides expert area assistance to his clients as a full-time Property Manager. Executive Assistant Mackenzie Cappelen, also a Vero Native, directs dedicated support to the team. Together, Carol, Greg and MacKenzie bring a full array of skills and decades of experience to their clients.
Contact Carol, Greg and MacKenzie for all of your rental home and property management needs at 772-222-5002 or at Rentals@SeaTurtleRE.com.
About Sea Turtle Real Estate: Sea Turtle Real Estate is a boutique real estate brokerage connecting clients in Florida and North Carolina. Sea Turtle Real Estate offers full-service residential real estate services from its offices in Melbourne and Vero Beach, Florida, focusing on one home at a time and has helped clients buy and sell property in excess of $73 million in 2017.
To learn more about Sea Turtle Real Estate, please visit www.SeaTurtleRE.com.
Sea Turtle Real Estate. Where Coastal Life Begins.
Shelby Oktar
Sea Turtle Real Estate
7724941080
email us here