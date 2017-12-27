There were 260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,697 in the last 365 days.

Sea Turtle Real Estate Launches Property Management Division

Carol Makolin, Greg Campbell, MacKenzie Cappelen

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Turtle Real Estate, a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Vero Beach and Melbourne, Florida, has announced the launch of its own property management division. Sea Turtle is joined by experienced rental team Carol Makolin, Greg Campbell and MacKenzie Cappelen to head this new venture. “Carol is a well-respected Property Manager in Vero Beach, known for her professionalism and her team’s stellar reputation,” remarked Sea Turtle Broker-Owner Bobbie Holt. “Providing property management services with Carol’s team will allow Sea Turtle Real Estate to make renting property easy and profitable for our current and future home owners and investors. Carol is an industry veteran who understands property management and our unique local market. We are excited she and her team have joined us and will provide individualized strategies for our clients.”

With over 25 years of experience as a REALTOR® and Broker in Florida, Carol Makolin provides her clients with extensive expertise and demonstrated ability in the real estate industry. Vero Beach native Gregory Campbell, a licensed REALTOR® for 15+ years, provides expert area assistance to his clients as a full-time Property Manager. Executive Assistant Mackenzie Cappelen, also a Vero Native, directs dedicated support to the team. Together, Carol, Greg and MacKenzie bring a full array of skills and decades of experience to their clients.

Contact Carol, Greg and MacKenzie for all of your rental home and property management needs at 772-222-5002 or at Rentals@SeaTurtleRE.com.

About Sea Turtle Real Estate: Sea Turtle Real Estate is a boutique real estate brokerage connecting clients in Florida and North Carolina. Sea Turtle Real Estate offers full-service residential real estate services from its offices in Melbourne and Vero Beach, Florida, focusing on one home at a time and has helped clients buy and sell property in excess of $73 million in 2017.

To learn more about Sea Turtle Real Estate, please visit www.SeaTurtleRE.com.
Sea Turtle Real Estate. Where Coastal Life Begins.

Shelby Oktar
Sea Turtle Real Estate
7724941080
