TGTE Congratulates Catalonia Pro-Independence Groups' Electoral Victory
Today, on the 26th of December, 2017, Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, the Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE), sent a congratulatory message on behalf of Tamil Diaspora to the pro-independence group in Catalonia on their historic electoral victory in the elections held on December 21, 2017.
In the congratulatory message it was stated that the pro-independence groups’ victory was a testimony to the fact that a constitutional prohibition, a prohibition by a judicial tribunal or an un-democratic dissolution of the regional government and the imposition of a central rule could not stifle a peoples’ dedication and determination to realize their right to decide.
It was further stated that the victory of the pro-independence group while some of their leaders had been imprisoned and others were in exile was a remarkable one.
In the congratulatory message, the TGTE shared the view eloquently expressed by Mr Carles Puigdemont that as a minimum they had won the right to be listened to. TGTE hopes that Spain will grasp Mr Puigdemont’s hand of cooperation to resolve the Catalonian issue based on the People’s Right to Decide.
Since TGTE is also pursuing the Tamil’s national aspirations while being outside of Sri Lanka, it was emphasized in the congratulatory message that the state of exile of Mr Puigdemont would allow him to articulate the Catalonian peoples’ political aspirations outside the clutches of Spain’s un-democratic coercive power.
The congratulatory message ended wishing success and a show of support from the people of Eelam Tamil in the spirit of self-determination and solidarity
