Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market to Surpass US$ 1.4 Billion Threshold by 2025 Globally

Coherent Market Insights

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market by Product ((Dental membrane (resorbable membranes and non resorbable membranes) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Allograft, Xenograft, and Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute)), by Material (Hydrogel, Collagen, Human Cells Source, Other Species, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 700.2 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. The increasing population with missing one or more teeth, raising awareness of periodontology, and innovation in bone graft technique are expected to drive growth of the global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market over the forecast period.

Request Sample copy of Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1143

Gum disease and cavities are the common chronic disease seen in people of age 65 and above. Moderate to severe gum disease occurs in more than 60% of people over age 65. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2010, an estimated around 48% i.e. around 64 million adults in the U.S. had periodontal disease. Bone loss can be prevented by replacing single teeth with dental implant. In case of dental bone is lost, bone grafting is done to build a foundation for dental implants site. In order to fulfil this needs market players are launching a wide variety of bone grafting solution. For instance, in 2012 BioHorizons, Inc. launched MinerOss Cancellous, a mineralized cancellous bone allograft. MinerOss Cancellous promote rapid revascularization and gives predictable results. Moreover, in 2014, Geistlich Pharma AG received Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval for Bio-Oss in Australia. Bio-Oss particles serve as a scaffold for new bone and results in predictable bone regeneration and significantly improves clinical attachment gain and pocket depth reduction in periodontal surgery. Furthermore, in 2011, in Japan, company received marketing authorization for Geistlich Bio-Oss. The strategic geographical expansion through the new launches is expected to result into the rapid growth of Asia Pacific region, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of dental membrane and bone graft substitute market over the forecast period.

Browse 40 Market Data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market by Product ((Dental membrane (Resorbable membranes and Non Resorbable membranes) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Allograft, Xenograft, and Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute)), by Material (Hydrogel, Collagen, Human Cells Source, Other Species, Hydroxyapatite, Tricalcium Phosphate and Polytetrafluoroethylene), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025

Key Takeaways of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market:

The global dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025), owing to the presence of high potential markets, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America

Based on Product, Resorbable membrane segment are expected to show a swift growth, as it promotes the growth of new bone and does not require additional surgery for removal of membrane.

Based on material, the other species segment is expected to account rapid growth, due to adoption of bone graft obtained from other species, which can extract larger amounts of bone with a specific microstructure as compared to bone from human origin and accelerates bone formation

Based on the end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/dental-membrane-and-bone-graft-substitute-market-1143

Some of the major players operating in the Dental membrane bone graft substitute market include Citagenix Inc., Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic Plc, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, and LifeNet Health

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com