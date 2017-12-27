Honeycomb Sandwich Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Honeycomb sandwich is widely used in lightweight construction especially in aerospace industries because of their high specific strengths and stiffness. The typical sandwich panel consists of a lightweight core covered by two thin face sheets (skin). Each face sheet may be an isotropic material or a fiber-reinforce composite laminate while the core material may either be of metallic / aramid honeycomb or metallic / polymeric foam. 

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.: 
Hexcel 
Liming Honeycomb 
Gill Corporation 
Alucoil 
Beecore Honeycomb 
EconCore 
Plascore 
Sika 
Pacfic Panels 
TRB 
Samia Canada 
Bangheda 
NLM Group 
Coretex Group 
EverGreen Group 
HONYLITE 
Qixingnuo Metal 
FORM s.r.o. 
General Veneer 
Sansheng Building Material 
Yinshanyan 
Daou Aluminum 
Nanhai Hongwei 
Advanced Custom Manufacturing 
Hubei Hangyu 
Shinko-North 
Ecoearth

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. 
Market Segment as follows: 
By Region / Countries 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) 

By Type 
Aluminum Core 
Aramid Core 
Thermoplastic Core 
Others 

By End-User / Application 
Aerospace & Defense  
Transportation  
Construction 

Table of Contents 

1 Market Definition 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.2 by Type 
1.3 by End-Use / Application 

2 Global Market by Vendors 
2.1 Market Share 
2.2 Vendor Profile 
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors 

3 Global Market by Type 
3.1 Market Share 
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products 

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application 
4.1 Market Share 
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics 
4.2.1 Preference Driven 
4.2.2 Substitutability 
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy 
4.2.4 Professional Needs 

5 Global Market by Regions 
5.1 Market Share 
5.2 Regional Market Growth 
5.2.1 North America 
5.2.2 Europe 
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 
5.2.4 South America 
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

6 North America Market 
6.1 by Type 
6.2 by End-Use / Application 
6.3 by Regions 

7 Europe Market 
7.1 by Type 
7.2 by End-Use / Application 
7.3 by Regions 

8 Asia-Pacific Market 
8.1 by Type 
8.2 by End-Use / Application 
8.3 by Regions 

9 South America Market 
9.1 by Type 
9.2 by End-Use / Application 
9.3 by Regions 

10 Middle East & Africa Market 
10.1 by Type 
10.2 by End-Use / Application 
10.3 by Regions 

11 Market Forecast 
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023) 
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023) 
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023) 
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023) 

12 Key Manufacturers 
12.1 Hexcel 
12.1.2 Company Overview 
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.2 Liming Honeycomb 
12.2.1 Company Overview 
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.3 Gill Corporation 
12.3.1 Company Overview 
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.4 Alucoil 
12.4.1 Company Overview 
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.5 Beecore Honeycomb 
12.5.1 Company Overview 
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.6 EconCore 
12.12.1 Company Overview 
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.7 Plascore 
12.7.1 Company Overview 
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.8 Sika 
12.8.1 Company Overview 
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.9 Pacfic Panels 
12.9.1 Company Overview 
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.10 TRB 
12.10.1 Company Overview 
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.11 Samia Canada 
12.12 Bangheda 
12.13 NLM Group 
12.14 Coretex Group 
12.15 EverGreen Group 
12.16 HONYLITE 
12.17 Qixingnuo Metal 
12.18 FORM s.r.o. 
12.19 General Veneer 
12.20 Sansheng Building Material 
12.21 Yinshanyan 
12.22 Daou Aluminum 
12.23 Nanhai Hongwei 
12.24 Advanced Custom Manufacturing 
12.25 Hubei Hangyu 
12.26 Shinko-North 
12.27 Ecoearth 

