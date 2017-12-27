Low-E Glass Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Low-E Glass Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Low-E Glass Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Low-E Glass Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. It’s mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient Sc, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Saint-gobain
NSG
PPG
AGC
Guardian Industries
Schott
Cardinal Glass
Padihamglass
CSG Holding
Xinyi Glass
Yaohua Pilkington Glass
Taiwan Glass
Blue Star Glass
Sanxin Glass
Qingdao Jinjing
Kibing Group
Huadong Coating Glass
Zhongli Holding
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Single LOW-E Glass
Double LOW-E Glass
Triple LOW-E Glass
By End-User / Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Saint-gobain
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 NSG
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 PPG
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 AGC
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Guardian Industries
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Schott
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Cardinal Glass
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Padihamglass
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 CSG Holding
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Xinyi Glass
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Yaohua Pilkington Glass
12.12 Taiwan Glass
12.13 Blue Star Glass
12.14 Sanxin Glass
12.15 Qingdao Jinjing
12.16 Kibing Group
12.17 Huadong Coating Glass
12.18 Zhongli Holding
Continued....
