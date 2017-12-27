Romania Oil and Gas Industry Market 2017-Facilitate Decision-Making Based on Strong Historic and Forecast Data 2022

Romania Midstream Oil and Gas Industry

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Romania Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook”

Summary

"Romania Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Romania. The report provides natural gas production, consumption and imports from 2010 to 2022. It also provides historic gas reserves for the period 2010 to 2016. The report also provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in Romania till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts in the country’s midstream sector.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2659671-romania-midstream-oil-and-gas-industry-outlook-to-2022-market-forecasts

Scope

- Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production, consumption and imports for the period 2010-2022, and reserves for the period 2010-2016

- Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Key points

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s energy sector and midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of production, reserves and capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Romania Energy Sector

4. Romania Oil Storage Industry

5. Romania Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

6. Romania Underground Gas Storage Industry

7. Romania Gas Processing Industry

8. Recent Contracts

9. Recent Developments

10. Appendix

..CONTINUED

About US

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars