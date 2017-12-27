Prebiotics Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
Prebiotics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Prebiotics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Prebiotics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Prebiotics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: "non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that's where the similarity ends.Probiotics is the name given to the range of good bacteria naturally present in the gut. These help the digestive system function properly. Some Probiotics are present in food such as yoghurt, and these may, or may not, make it through the digestive system to the large bowel.Prebiotics pass through the stomach to feed the good bacteria in a child's gut, supporting their natural immune system. Prebiotics work naturally from within to encourage the growth of good bacteria which support the digestive and immune systems in developing babies.
In this report, we only include prebiotics.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Beneo
Sensus
Cosucra
Friesland Campina Domo
Yakult Pharmaceutical
Ingredion
Nissin
NFBC
Clasado BioSciences
Tate & Lyle
Danisco
Wacker
Roquette
Beghin Meiji
Baolingbao
Nikon Shikuhin KaKo
QHT
Hayashiabara
Longlive
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2627980-2015-2023-world-prebiotics-market-research-report-by-product-type-end
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)
Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)
Others
By End-User / Application
Food & Beverage
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceutical
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2627980-2015-2023-world-prebiotics-market-research-report-by-product-type-end
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Beneo
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Sensus
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Cosucra
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Friesland Campina Domo
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Yakult Pharmaceutical
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Ingredion
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Nissin
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 NFBC
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Clasado BioSciences
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Tate & Lyle
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Danisco
12.12 Wacker
12.13 Roquette
12.14 Beghin Meiji
12.15 Baolingbao
12.16 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo
12.17 QHT
12.18 Hayashiabara
12.19 Longlive
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2627980
Continued....
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here