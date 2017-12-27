Tanzania Oil and Gas Industry Market 2017- Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events 2022

Tanzania Oil and Gas Industry Market

Summary

"Tanzania Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Tanzania. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Tanzania till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts in the country’s midstream sector.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Key points

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Tanzania Oil Storage Industry

4. Tanzania Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

5. Tanzania Gas Processing Industry

6. Recent Contracts

7. Recent Developments

8. Appendix

..CONTINUED

