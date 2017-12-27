PET Preforms Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

PET Preforms Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “PET Preforms Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “PET Preforms Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PET Preforms Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Seda de Barcelona

Amraz Group

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF – EMPOL

Esterform

Manjushree

Indorama Ventures Public Company

GTX HANEX Plastic

Ultrapak

Nuovaplast

Sunrise

Putoksnis

Constar Plastics

Caiba

ETALON

SNJ Synthetics

EcoPack

Yaobang

Ahimsa Industries Limited

Chemco Group

MCORP

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

By End-User / Application

Carbonated drinks

Water

Other drinks

Edible oils

Food

Non-food

