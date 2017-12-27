PET Preforms Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
RETAL
Plastipak
Hon Chuan Group
Resilux NV
Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
Seda de Barcelona
Amraz Group
Zijiang Enterprise
SGT
Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
Gatronova
Alpla
Koksan
Eskapet
INTERGULF – EMPOL
Esterform
Manjushree
Indorama Ventures Public Company
GTX HANEX Plastic
Ultrapak
Nuovaplast
Sunrise
Putoksnis
Constar Plastics
Caiba
ETALON
SNJ Synthetics
EcoPack
Yaobang
Ahimsa Industries Limited
Chemco Group
MCORP
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
By End-User / Application
Carbonated drinks
Water
Other drinks
Edible oils
Food
Non-food
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
6.2 by End-Use / Application
6.3 by Regions
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
7.2 by End-Use / Application
7.3 by Regions
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
8.2 by End-Use / Application
8.3 by Regions
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
9.2 by End-Use / Application
9.3 by Regions
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
10.2 by End-Use / Application
10.3 by Regions
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2018-2023)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 RETAL
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Plastipak
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Hon Chuan Group
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Resilux NV
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Seda de Barcelona
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Amraz Group
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Zijiang Enterprise
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 SGT
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Gatronova
12.12 Alpla
12.13 Koksan
12.14 Eskapet
12.15 INTERGULF – EMPOL
12.16 Esterform
12.17 Manjushree
12.18 Indorama Ventures Public Company
12.19 GTX HANEX Plastic
12.20 Ultrapak
12.21 Nuovaplast
12.22 Sunrise
12.23 Putoksnis
12.24 Constar Plastics
12.25 Caiba
12.26 ETALON
12.27 SNJ Synthetics
12.28 EcoPack
12.29 Yaobang
12.30 Ahimsa Industries Limited
12.31 Chemco Group
12.32 MCORP
