Baby Food in Portugal Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

Baby Food in Portugal 2017 Key Players - Nestlé Portugal, Alter SA, Danone, Mead Johnson Market Analysis and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The market for baby food in Portugal has been suffering in recent years as a result of a sharp decline in the number of births. Until 2005, cereals was the largest sector in the Portuguese baby food market, but in 2006 it was overtaken by wet meals, a trend subsequently maintained. As a result, in 2015 the market divided in volume terms into 34.9% baby meals, 32.3% cereals, 32.1% baby milks, and 0.2% baby drinks and finger foods. In value terms, however, wet meals and cereals rank well behind infant formulae. In 2015 the market actually increased for the first time since 2009, and this offers manufacturers some hope for the future.

Companies mentioned

Nestlé Portugal

Danone/MilupaComercial SA

Alter SA

LaboratóriosVitória SA

Mead Johnson

Key Findings

• The market for baby food in Portugal has stalled in recent years, due both to the very poor economic situation and to the low level of births. Overall baby food consumption in 2015 is 18.4% less than in 2009.

• In 2015, the largest section of the market was baby meals, with 34.9%. Baby cereals have marginally moved ahead of baby milks, with volume shares of 32.3% and 32.1% respectively.

• In 2015, pharmacies accounted for less than 10% of baby food sales, approximately half of their share in 2000. Food retailers now represent the bulk of baby food sales, at over 90%, and their strength in this market is steadily growing.

• The supply of baby food in Portugal is now in the hands of two major manufacturers, Nestlé and Danone. Nestlé is in the lead with a 45.1% share of value and an even higher 50.7% of volume sales.

