Wind Power in South Africa Market 2017: Key Players – Eskom, Mainstream Renewable Power Ltd.,Gestamp Renewables and More

Wind Power in South Africa Market

Summary

"Wind Power in South Africa, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is the latest report from the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in South Africa.

The report provides in depth analysis on global Wind Power in South Africa market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in South Africa (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details Wind Power in South Africa market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in South Africa wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Companies mentioned

Eskom

Mainstream Wind Power in South Africa Ltd.

Gestamp Renewables

Umoya Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Scope

The report analyses global Wind Power in South Africa market, global wind power (Onshore and Offshore) market, South Africa power market, South Africa Wind Power in South Africa market and South Africa wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global Wind Power in South Africa market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various Wind Power in South Africa sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2016-2030.

- Wind Power in South Africa sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2016 and key owners information of various regions.

- Power market scenario in South Africa and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on South Africa Wind Power in South Africa market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various Wind Power in South Africa sources in 2016.

- Detailed overview of South Africa wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

- Deal analysis of South Africa wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of Wind Power in South Africa sources in general and wind power in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key points

- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in South Africa wind power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

