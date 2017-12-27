Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to Surpass US$ 26,776.9 Million Threshold by 2025 globally

Coherent Market Insights

The global active implantable medical devices market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by product type (pacemaker, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, neurostimulator, drug infusion pump, implantable loop recorder, cochlear implant, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 16,721.2 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2017–2025), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Advancements in technology in active implantable medical devices such as MRI compatible pacemakers and cochlear implants with smartphone connectivity are being developed by key players in the market, which is expected to be a major driving factor propelling demand for active implantable medical devices over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the available implantable medical devices as well as developing new devices for various acute conditions related to diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological. In 2016, Medtronic Plc. was the first company to receive the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval for leadless pacemaker, Micra. Micra transcatheter pacing system (TPS) is 93% smaller than conventional pacemakers and Micra is directly placed in heart for monitoring the heart rate. Furthermore, in 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation was successful in receiving approval for its EMBLEM MRI subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) system. Biotronik received approval for its leadless ICD system, which is first of its kind, in the U.S. in July 2017. Moreover, in 2016, Medtronic plc was the first company to receive FDA approval for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) conditional cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRT-D), and was also successful in receiving approval from FDA for MR-Conditional Quadripolar CRT-P in May 2017. In 2016, St. Jude Medical launched its first commercial implants of dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation therapy for management of chronic intractable pain in the U.S. Furthermore, Cochlear Limited launched iPhone compatible cochlear implant in July 2017. Abbott announced European CE mark approval for world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor in October 2017.

Manufacturers are increasing investment in developing advanced implantable medical devices to monitor vital organs and capability of their functioning. Medtronic plc received the U.S. FDA approval for its portfolio of Azure pacemakers with BlueSync technology in November 2017. This technology enabled secure, automatic, and wireless remote monitoring via the Medtronic CareLink Network making remote patient monitoring possible in case of pacemakers. Furthermore, research organizations are focusing on developing batteryless pacemakers. For instance, researchers from Rice University and Texas Heart Institute (THI) introduced a wireless, and batteryless pacemaker that can directly be implanted into a patient’s heart, in June 2017. Furthermore, Glenfield Hospital, U.K. is focusing on developing a new technique for fitting pacemakers in patients under HOPE-HF clinical trials, which involves placing an extra pacemaker wire into the heart to correct delays in electrical activation. The clinical trials as a part of the His Optimized Pacing Evaluated for Heart Failure Trial (HOPE-HF) are being conducted throughout the country.

Key Takeaways of the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market:

The global active implantable medical devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2017–2025), owing to presence of high potential markets, especially in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Multiple product launches from leading players such as Medtronic plc. and St. Jude Medical, Inc and growing number of innovative start-ups in the field in these regions in recent years is has led to development of cost-effective products, which in turn has resulted in higher adoption rate for the technology

Strong competition in the market spurs the demand for continuous development from supply as well as demand side as manufacturers thrive to stay competitive in the market and customers remain on the lookout for the alternatives boosting the development rate in active implantable medical devices market driving growth of the global active implantable medical devices market

Implantable Neurostimulators product type segment is expected to show significant growth owing to increasing application in management of chronic pain diseases

Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth owing to multiple product launches by major players such as launch of Edora pacemakers by Biotronik in Japan in 2017

According to WHO, 31% (about 17.7 million) of all global deaths were due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and this number is expected to grow further as aging population, which are more prone to CVDs is growing. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which can be monitored or treated by devices such as pacemakers and ICDs, is expected to be the major factors driving growth of the global active implantable medical devices market over the forecast period

Major players operating in the active implantable medical devices market include Cochlear Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, LivaNova Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Sonova Holding AG, William Demant holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Med-EL

