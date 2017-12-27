Leading Luxury Villa Company Predicts 2018 Travel Trends

Santorini Vacation Rental Luxury Italian Villa Luxury Villas Hawaii Orlando Luxury Villas Luxury Villa Punta Mita

World's most trusted villa rental company predicts trends for 2018

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When choosing a vacation destination, it can be difficult to decide where you should travel to. There are so many exotic destinations to choose from, you can get mind boggled by the endless ideas and a wide range of choices on offer. The luxury traveller spends more time choosing the right vacation rental and the perfect location more so than any other type of traveller. Exceptional Villas, the worlds leading luxury villa rental company consider it a fine art to match the perfect vacation destination and the perfect villa to their client’s specific requirements.

The team at Exceptional Villas ensure they find the perfect match for their clients. When choosing the right destination, they promise to find their customers the perfect villa in the ideal location. "Our clients trust us and know that we have personally seen all of our villas ensuring we know our products better than any of our competitors,” says Linda Browne.

Linda Browne, Sales and Marketing Executive at leading luxury villa rental company, Exceptional Villas, has provided insights into the most sought-after locations for 2018. Exceptional Villas has seen significant growth at the end of 2017 and predicts the following destinations will be the most popular in 2018.

1. Florida

Florida is one of the easiest destinations to get to no matter where in the world you are located. The easy access, excellent beaches, amazing shopping and wide range of activities make it a firm favourite with families. Miami was a sought-after destination in 2017 but the company sees significant growth in 2018 for Orlando. Exceptional Villas is launching a large portfolio of villas in Orlando, Florida - many of which are within an easy reach of Disney World and Universal Studios. The luxury villas will be located within one of the gated resort communities such as Reunion and Encore resorts. Many of the properties offer resort access to amenities such as the water park, the golf courses, tennis, spa, swimming pools, fitness centres and a range of onsite restaurants. The company which has its headquarters in Ireland has said that with the direct flight with Aer Lingus from Dublin to Orlando they see an increase in demand from the Irish market as well as the UK.

2. Greece Click Here

Greece has become more and more popular with clients visiting from the US, Canada and Europe. The Greek islands offer some of the most breath-taking scenery imaginable, that coupled with wonderful food, stunning architecture and endless sunshine makes it an ideal Summer destination. The most popular islands to visit in Greece for 2018 will be Santorini and Mykonos. Two beautiful idyllic islands with each offering a different type of vacation. Mykonos is known as the party island with its large selection of beach clubs, beach parties and restaurants galore. However, the island is also suitable for families since it features a large selection of luxury villas with private pools and breath-taking views, many of which are also fully staffed. While exploring the cobbled stones streets of Mykonos you will see plenty of artwork, antique shops, stunning whitewashed houses with their blue roofs, stunning windmills, boutiques and restaurants to choose from. Santorini, on the other hand, is a picture-perfect postcard island with some of the best sunsets imaginable. People flock to Santorini to explore this volcanic island and its hidden gems including the Akrotiri Archaeological Site which is an absolute must see when in Santorini. The village of Oia offers the very best sunsets views. “Many of our luxury villas can be found along the Caldera in Santorini. They are often built into the landscape as caves and offer spectacular views”

3. Italy

Italy has been voted one of the top destinations in the world for us travellers and rightly so. Italy has some of the nicest scenery, breath-taking views, romantic locations, stunning villas, fascinating culture and architecture and of course some of the best food in the world. Exceptional Villas predicts an increase in demand in 2018 for villas along the Amalfi Coast in villages such as Positano and Sorrento as well as villas in Tuscany.

4. Mexico

Another firm favourite destination for 2018 is Mexico. Leading luxury villa rental company, Exceptional Villas has seen a significant increase in bookings for 2018 for many areas of Mexico with Tulum in the Riviera Maya becoming one of the most sought-after destinations closely followed by Punta Mita Resort which is home to the Four Seasons and St Regis Hotels. Many of the villas located within the gated community at Punta Mita have access to the various beach clubs and the Four Seasons Hotel. ‘We are finding more and more that our clients travelling to Mexico are looking for the privacy of their own home, but they want access to a resort, hotel or community and Punta Mita is ideal for this sort of traveller” Says Emma O’Shea, the Mexico villa expert for Exceptional Villas.

5. Hawaii

Lastly, the company predicts that Hawaii will be on top of everyone’s bucket list for 2018 and 2019 travel. Hawaii is one of the most sought-after destinations for honeymooners and couples. Hawaii is one of the most popular holiday destinations and for a very good reason. Each of the islands is quite unique but what they all have in common is that they are all stunningly beautiful. Endless beaches caressed by turquoise seas, verdant rainforests, soaring volcanoes, cascading waterfalls, incredible views and excellent surfing. All of this coupled with the warmth and friendly people make the destination a winner for 2018.

