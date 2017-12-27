What will the New Year 2018 hold in store for us all?
Laguna Hills, CA (27 Dec 2017) – The year 2017 was proclaimed by spiritual Master
Louix Dor Dempriey (during his annual New Year’s Eve Retreat on 31 December 2016) to be The Year of Unity. We have seen the theme of unity play out in myriad ways throughout this year—people of all walks of life, from different races, religions, beliefs, creeds, and sexual orientation have come together, united often through the great tragedies (including terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and other acts of violence) that have befallen the planet this year, as well as through events in the media and in the political arena.
On this New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2017 (at 11:30 p.m. EST), Louix Dor Dempriey will be delivering his Divine dispensation for the coming year, which will be broadcast live—for free—to listeners world-wide. To register to listen to this live broadcast, or to receive a recording after the event, please visit: https://louix.tv/2018-new-years-dispensation-31-dec-2017/
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
