Money20/20 Industry Global Market Trends, Share, Size and 2022 Forecast Report
Money20/20 Global Market 2017: Key Players Amazon, American Express, Saxo, Starbucks
PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
"Money20/20: Things We Learned", offers commentary and analysis of the key subjects covered at this year’s Money20/20 event in Las Vegas.
Money20/20 is one of the biggest and most important events on the financial services calendar. Speakers from a wide range of organizations, covering financial services and other industries, provided their views and insights on a variety of subjects relevant to banking, including AI, regulation, payments, lending, security, and customer experience. This report covers the most important presentations and discussions, and provides perspective on what was said.
The report offers insight into -
- The most important themes and trends that will affect the retail banking industry over the next few years, as identified by leading industry practitioners and commentators.
- How providers are using new technology and new strategies to improve their performance.
- How banks should prepare for and respond to these developments.
Scope
- Artificial intelligence will enhance, not threaten, the existing structure of banking.
- Banks will harness technology to humanize banking.
- Banks will not be rendered extinct by challengers, but will see their dominance challenged.
- Regulators are helping to facilitate transformation in banking.
- AI and automated services fit well with the distinctive needs of younger consumers.
- Technology is helping to democratize lending.
Table of Content: Key Points
Artificial intelligence will enhance, not threaten, the existing structure of banking
Banks will harness technology to humanize banking
Banks will not be rendered extinct by challengers, but will see their dominance challenged
Regulators are helping to facilitate transformation in banking
AI and automated services fit well with the distinctive needs of younger consumers
Technology is helping to democratize lending
