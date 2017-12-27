MVNOs in Latin America Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

MVNOs in Latin America Market 2017: Key Players Vodafone, AT&T, Megacabl, Movistar

"MVNOs in Latin America: M2M Growth and Enhanced Customer Care for Niche Segments to Drive MVNO Share", a new Telecom Insider Report provides an executive-level overview of the MVNO market in Latin America, with forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the MVNO market, assessing business MVNOs' business models and value propositions, and the main drivers and challenges for MVNOs to increase their share in the mobile space in the region.

Companies mentioned

Vodafone

AT&T

America Movil

Virgin Mobile

Tuenti Movil

Soriana Movil

Movil Falabella

Porto Seguro Connecta

Lycamobile

Maxcom

Megacabl

weex

Telcel

Movistar

Unefon

Maz Tiempo

Claro

The presence of MVNOs in the Latin American region has been very limited thus far, particularly when compared to more mature regions such as Western Europe and North America, where MVNOs have attracted a considerable number of subscribers. Nevertheless, at 1.3% by year-end 2017, MVNOs’ market share of mobile subscriptions in Latin America will be higher when compared to other emerging regions such as Africa & the Middle East (0.8%) and Central and Eastern Europe (1.1%). Over the last few years, there has been a resurgence of interest in the MVNO model in Latin America and regulators and policy makers across the region, looking for ways to stimulate competition in their respective mobile markets.

The report is structured as follows -

- Section 1: MVNO definition, main business models and regulatory framework. This section provides information regarding the definition of MVNO, the different business models and value proposition built by MVNOs and the MVNO regulatory framework in the region.

- Section 2: MVNO market context. This section explores MVNO market size and growth in Latin America, showcasing the different types of MVNOs business models acting in the region.

- Section 3: Drivers and inhibitors impacting MVNO subscription growth in Latin America. This section details the drivers and inhibitors impacting in the growth of MVNO subscriber numbers, showcasing how MVNOs are taking advantage of the drivers and overcoming the market challenges.

- Section 4: Case studies. We continue with a review of the strategies, positioning and product portfolio of a number of MVNOs that are succeeding in the region.

- Section 5: Key findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for MNOs, MVNOs and regulators.

Scope

- Increasing number of MVNOs and low-tariffs offered by MNOs in Latin America have forced MVNOs to come up with new products and strategies to improve their competiveness. These strategies involve improving their customer services and developing business models geared towards M2M.

- MVNOs will account for only 1.3% of the total mobile subscriptions in Latin America at 2017-end. Looking ahead, we estimate that MVNO subscription will record a CAGR of 18% over 2017-22 to reach 21.1m by the end of 2022.

- Colombia will be the largest MVNO market by 2017-end in terms of subscription number; with a 37.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, Mexico MVNO market will be the largest by year-end 2022, driven by favorable regulatory environment and the nationwide LTE wholesale network in 2018-2020, named Red Compartida.

Reasons to buy

- This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the MVNOs business models in the Latin America market to help executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn’t, formulate effective product development plans and optimize resource allocation and return on investments.

- This report also provides a five-year forecast of the MVNO market in Latin America, developed using rigorous bottom-up modeling methodologies, to enable executives to effectively position their companies for growth opportunities and emerging trends in demand for their products.

- Three case studies illustrate the business model and strategy of select MVNOs in Latin America, this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges.

- The report discusses concrete opportunities in the MVNO market in Latin America, providing a number of actionable recommendations for MNOs, MVNOs and regulators.

Table of Content: Key Points

Executive Summary 6

Section 1: MVNO definition, main business models and regulatory framework 7

MVNO definition 8

MVNO business models 9

MVNO regulation in Latin America 12

Section 2: MVNO market context 14

MVNO global market 15

MVNOs in Latin America market 16

MVNO business models in Latin America market 17

Section 3: Drivers and inhibitors impacting the MVNOs subscription growth in Latin America 24

Drivers and Inhibitors for MVNOs 25

New Products and Disruptive Business Models - Driver 26

Enhanced Customer Experience - Driver 27

Growth in B2B Sector - Driver 28

Saturated Mobile Penetration - Inhibitor 29

Multiplay Offers - Inhibitor 30

Section 4: Case Studies 31

Vodafone Brasil 32

Virgin Mobile (Colombia) 34

Weex 36

Key findings and recommendations 38

…Continued

