Construction in Brazil Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2021

Synopsis

In real terms, the Brazilian construction industry registered a review-period (2012–2016) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.42%. This decline can be attributed to the deteriorating business environment and weak investor confidence, leading to reduced demand in the construction industry. Factors such as austerity measures adopted by the government – so as to reduce the budget deficit and corruption allegations against politicians – had an adverse impact on the construction industry.

The industry is expected to remain weak over the forecast period (2017–2021), albeit with a slight improvement. It is, however, expected to recover and record minimal growth from 2018 onwards, supported by a gradual recovery in economic conditions and subsequent improvements in investor and consumer confidence.

The industry’s recovery is expected to be supported by government programs such as ‘Minha Casa, Minha Vida’, the Logistics Investment Program (PIL), Plano Decenal de Energia 2024 (PDE 2024) and the National Education Plan 2014–2024. In March 2017, the government launched the Infrastructure Concessions Program with an aim to increase investment in the country’s road, airports, ports and energy infrastructure.

Timetric expects the industry’s output value to post a CAGR of -0.68% in real terms over the forecast period.

Summary

Construction in Brazil – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Brazilian construction industry, including:

• The Brazilian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

• Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Brazilian construction industry

• Profiles of the leading operators in the Brazilian construction industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Brazil. It provides:

• Historical (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2021) valuations of the construction industry in Brazil using construction output and value-add methods

• Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

• Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

• Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Brazil

Key points

• Identify and evaluate market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

• Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

• Understand the latest industry and market trends.

• Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.

• Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

• Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Highlights

• Expects residential construction market output to record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.86% in nominal terms, driven by government’s efforts to balance demand and supply of affordable houses, coupled with a decline in the real estate interest rate. The average real estate interest rate in the country declined by 8.4% in the first ten months of 2017, compared to the same period of 2016.

• Under the Programa de Investimento em Logística (PIL), the government is focusing on the construction of transport infrastructure with an aim to provide fast and convenience freight transport system. Accordingly, under this, the government plans to invest BRL86.4 billion (US$26.7 billion) on rail infrastructure, BRL66.1 billion (US$20.4 billion) on road infrastructure, BRL37.4 billion (US$11.6 billion) on port infrastructure and BRL8.5 billion (US$2.7 billion) on airport infrastructure by 2019.

• To support economic development and growth, the government is focusing on the development of high speed internet infrastructure across the country. Accordingly, the government plans to install high speed fiber optic cables in 70% of the country’s municipalities by 2020. The government also plans to provide an internet connection speed of up to 78.0Mbps to 128,000 schools by the end of 2018. The government also plans to connect 92.0% of small cities through broadband connection by the end of 2019.

• Expects the energy and utility construction market output to record a forecast-period CAGR of 2.66% in nominal terms, driven by the government’s focus on renewable energy infrastructure. The government aims to generate 48% of the total energy mix from the renewable sources by 2026. Accordingly, it plans to install 13GW of new solar power plants with an investment of BRL87.2 billion (US$25.0 billion) by 2030, and 17GW of new wind energy facilities with an investment of BRL85.5 billion (US$24.5 billion) by 2020.

• The government seeks to ensure compulsory and qualitative education for all children, while eliminating illiteracy among those aged over 15 years by 2020. The government is also planning to increase the number of facilities required for higher and professional education. This initiative is expected to drive investments in new educational buildings projects over the forecast period.

..CONTINUED

