Governor Cuomo is Protecting Sexual Predators & Pedophiles

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been protecting and shielding countless sexual predators and pedophiles within the New York State Mental Health Care system from prosecution for over a decade, he must be removed and prosecuted for numerous State and federal crimes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ignores sexual assault victim’s safety and has chosen to protect and shield most sexual predators and pedophiles from prosecution

The Oscar award winning movie “Spotlight” visually brought to light the most scandalous sex cover-up scheme that mirrors New York States sex cover-up scandal surrounding the disabled. ” — Michael Carey - Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of sexual assaults and rapes of women and children with disabilities within Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mental health agencies have been reported in the last four and a half years to Cuomo’s internal abuse hotline, instead of to 911 emergency call centers. Almost all of these sex crimes have disappeared internally and have been covered-up.

Circumventing or bypassing 911 is how local police and emergency medical personnel are kept out of the picture and unable to immediately protect these extremely vulnerable sexual assault victims. When 911 emergency first responders are not immediately notified they cannot respond to assist the victims, witness, document, investigate or ensure the immediate arrests of sexual predator caregivers that are sheep in wolves clothing. The sheer numbers of sex crimes and cover-ups are nothing short of massive civil and human rights violations, likened to war crimes atrocities.

Requests have been made to Pope Francis by leading civil and disability rights advocate, Michael Carey, for the Pope to immediately intervene and take emergency actions for a number of reasons. First, two of the Pope’s top leaders within the Catholic Church in New York State have chosen to protect Governor Cuomo’s illegal activities over the safety of disabled women and children. Second, Governor Andrew Cuomo is a Catholic. Third, and the most important reason, is the fact that thousands of extremely vulnerable women and children, which are God’s children, need to be defended and protected from sexual predators, not ignored and shunned. The fourth reason why Pope Francis cannot sit on the sidelines and do nothing is because this is a worldwide problem; it is an international institutional failure of epic proportion. The sexual assaults, rapes and cover-ups within New York State’s mental health care system are no different than what was exposed through the Catholic Church pedophile priest sex scandal that rocked the Catholic Church in 2002.

According to vast amounts of information obtained over the course of many years’ by the Jonathan Carey Foundation, which advocates for vulnerable children and the disabled, points to systemic institutional failures. In many countries, both the Catholic Church and the governments are equally guilty because they work together. Both institutions know of the massive scope of sex crimes occurring and choose to cover them up to protect their institutions and money instead of the women and children sexual assault victims. The simple fact is, when you do not have major safety and abuse prevention measures in place, as well as immediate and direct reporting to 911 or similar emergency call centers throughout the world, vulnerable people get raped and the police are kept out of the picture. These institutions can practically cover-up anything internally and that is exactly what they have been doing for decades and the main players remain to allow these atrocities to continue.

Cardinal Bernard Law’s death last week simply reignited a firestorm that will not go out until institutions and institutional leaders are held accountable. Cardinal Bernard Law is the perfect example of how this evil and these sexual atrocities have not diminished, but multiplied over the years. Cardinal Bernard Law was protecting sexual predator and pedophile priests, just like New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo is doing right now. Cardinal Bernard Law got away with his crimes for years because no one within the Catholic Church held him accountable. Even after he was caught Cardinal Law was unjustly promoted by the Church, instead of arrested and prosecuted for allowing hundreds of additional children to be raped by known pedophile priests.

http://archive.boston.com/globe/spotlight/abuse/law_resigns/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Francis_Law

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jw6tasomc

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/special-reports/2002/01/06/church-allowed-abuse-priest-for-years/cSHfGkTIrAT25qKGvBuDNM/story.html

This evil in the midst of the Catholic Church remains today, throughout much of the world. Many Bishops and Cardinals have protected pedophile priests and government leaders involved in protecting sexual predators. Most of these corrupted Catholic leaders remain in positions of power today and they must be removed. Many Bishops and Cardinals are knowingly protecting people committing wicked and deviant sexual acts against vulnerable women and children.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger and Cardinal Dolan have had full knowledge of wide-scale systemic abuse and cover-ups and have been protecting Governor Andrew Cuomo who is Catholic. Numerous appeals for emergency help for the disabled by Michael Carey, to both Catholic Church leaders were ignored, they did nothing according to Carey, as thousands of more rapes occurred that have been internally covered-up.

Pope Francis has been extensively informed and it is time for him to act decisively to protect the disabled. No longer can the sexual predators and pedophiles and the worst criminals, the Church or government leaders that are protecting and shielding these sexual predators and pedophiles, escape justice.

This is what is going on in New York State right now. This is current news, Catholic Church leaders in New York State are looking the other way as thousands of women and children with disabilities are being raped in institutions and group homes. Pope Francis, this is not ‘fake news’ or old news, this is current news, it is happening right now in New York State as your Church leaders knowingly look the other way.

According to New York State documents obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) there have been 6,384 reported sexual assaults in less than 5 years within only one of the six New York State mental health agencies -OPWDD. These astronomical numbers of sexual assaults of children and adults with developmental disabilities in both State run and privately operated facilities and group homes are only a drop in the bucket of what is really happening behind these closed doors.

To get a real picture of the massive scope and magnitude of this sex cover-up scandal you must understand first that almost all of the reported sexual assaults and rapes disappear internally; they are covered-up by the directive of Governor Andrew Cuomo. According to a well known study and report posted on the State of Massachusetts website titled, “Prevalence of Violence” only 3% of these sex crimes committed against the developmentally disabled will ever be reported.

http://www.mass.gov/dppc/abuse-recognize/prevalence-of-violence.html

These are the words of a convicted pedophile and former New York State employed caregiver that regularly preyed on at least one disabled child for close to two years within Cuomo’s mental health agency -Stephen DeProspero called it “a predators dream.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/

Here is a couple of direct quotes from this AP News story written by David Klepper;

“New York State is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream."

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

For over ten years, first Attorney General Cuomo and now Governor Andrew Cuomo have protected countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists within State run and private mental health facilities and group homes from being fired and prosecuted. This timeline proves Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direct involvement for over a decade.

http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2

Governor Andrew Cuomo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Edward Scharfenberger have worked close together to protect institutional sex abuse and cover-ups of most of these crimes. In attempts to protect their institutions and vast amounts of money, they have negated their responsibilities to the most vulnerable people they are supposed to serve and protect. Governor Cuomo, Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger must be removed from their positions of authority as swiftly as possible.

Covering-up or aiding and abetting in the cover-ups of literally thousands of sexual assaults and rapes of people with disabilities are far worse crimes. Governor Cuomo, Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger have allowed countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists to continue to remain in the mental health care system to be able to severely harm and rape thousands of vulnerable children and adults with disabilities. This evil must be stopped and the top Catholic leaders protecting this scandalous sex cover-up scheme must be held fully accountable for their involvement.

For over two years, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Bishop Scharfenberger have ignored many complaints and pleas for help for the disabled victims by Michael Carey forcing Carey to publicly expose them.

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422977902/advocate-advises-pope-to-swiftly-remove-catholic-leaders-protecting-enabling-sexual-predators

Numerous complaints were made about Governor Cuomo and his actions and his in-actions and the discriminatory practice of bypassing the 911 call systems, but the top two Catholic Church leaders looked the other way. A simple Google search of both Catholic Church leaders further exposes both men. Cardinal Dolan moved 57 million dollars around with the Vatican’s swift approval according to the New York Times to protect Church money, in attempts to avoid paying restitution to child rape victims. Also, Cardinal Dolan, according to the news, was offering $20,000 to pedophile priests if they left the priesthood. What Cardinal Dolan should have been doing was ensuring the swift arrests and convictions of the sexual predator and pedophile priests, who are criminals, not release them into the world to continue to rape children. What kind of people in positions of power within the Church does such things?

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/07/04/opinion/cardinal-dolan-and-the-sex-abuse-scandal.html

https://verdict.justia.com/2016/10/07/timothy-dolan-implements-penn-state-playbook-child-sex-abuse-victims

http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/cardinal-dolan-ripped-stalling-talk-child-sex-abuse-article-1.2648910

It is documented in Wikipedia this about Cardinal Timothy Dolan;

“In May 2012, the New York Times revealed that the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, then headed by Dolan, had paid some abusive priests – although already dismissed from their priestly duties – up to $20,000 to leave the priesthood immediately rather than force the church to initiate time-consuming and expensive laicization proceedings against them.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_M._Dolan

After Michael Carey met with Bishop Scharfenberger face to face seeking his help for disabled rape victims, as well as victims of other crimes and homicides, the Bishop was quoted in the Boston Globe;

“I can tell you unequivocally that anything that raises awareness of the crime of sexual abuse of minors and encourages transparency is a good thing,” Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany, N.Y., said in a statement. “I certainly hope ‘Spotlight’ will be a vehicle to communicate the truth and advance the dialogue regarding the protection of children.”

https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2015/11/09/catholic-church-leaders-send-guidance-dioceses-dealing-with-spotlight-movie/Y73IyCDYII8lEd24gq3jsI/story.html

Michael Carey, the founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation, months before was presenting another wide-scale systemic abuse and cover-up scandal to Albany’s new Bishop regarding thousands of children and adults with disabilities, many of whom are Catholics.

Wikipedia documents that Bishop Edward Scharfenberger was appointed by Pope Francis to be the bishop in the Capital of New York, Albany, which is well known by its corruption. As you can see Bishop Scharfenberger was installed by Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Bernard_Scharfenberger

Close to three dozen personal or written pleas for help for the disabled by Michael Carey to Bishop Scharfenberger and Cardinal Dolan were ignored and the rapes, physical assaults and deaths and cover-ups of most of these crimes continue to date in Albany, New York. Governor Cuomo’s fraudulent internal abuse hotline that bypasses 911 ensures that almost all sex crimes and deaths are covered-up. Both Bishop Scharfenberger and Cardinal Dolan know what is going on, just like Cardinal Bernard Law knew, yet have chosen to protect Governor Cuomo and not only the Catholic Church institution, but an extremely dangerous New York State mental health care institution where sexual predators run wild.

The Catholic Church has a member from the NYS Catholic Conference sitting on the Advisory Board of Cuomo’s wrongfully titled Justice Center that has knowledge of the ongoing criminal cover-ups.

Justice Center Advisory Council Members

S. Earl Eichelberger — NYS Catholic Conference

http://www.justicecenter.ny.gov/about/advisory-committee/members

Earl Eichelberger is the Director for Catholic Charities -New York State Catholic Conference

http://www.nyscatholic.org/?s=S.+Earl+Eichelberger+

Here is a direct quote from Mr. Eichelberger and I would encourage everyone to read his entire statement from the link above that speaks volumes;

“The New York State Catholic Conference represents the Bishops of the eight dioceses of New York State in matters of public policy.”

Actions always speak louder than words; Mr. Eichelberger has remained publicly silent as the Justice Center and the Catholic Church in partnership are covering up almost all sexual assaults, rapes and deaths of our most vulnerable.

Google the New York State Justice Center, Governor Cuomo, Abuse and neglect, deaths reported to a dormant email address, as well as all Associated Press and BuzzFeed News investigative news pieces on the Justice Center to see what has been publicly exposed to date.

The Oscar award winning movie “Spotlight” visually brought to light the most scandalous sex cover-up scheme that mirrors New York States sex cover-up scandal surrounding the disabled. The New York State mental health care system and scandalous sex cover-up scheme is believed to be much larger in scope, than the worldwide pedophile priest cover-up scandal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jw6tasomc

These extremely damning reports that began on December 1st follow extensive research by the Jonathan Carey Foundation and are found on Pope Francis News Today;

Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s Silence for Years has Protected Cuomo & Countless Sexual Predators & Pedophiles

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/418825149/cardinal-timothy-dolan-s-silence-for-years-has-protected-cuomo-countless-sexual-predators-pedophiles

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan Do Not Dispute Allegations of Protecting Sexual Predators & Pedophiles

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/419035716/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-do-not-dispute-allegations-of-protecting-sexual-predators-pedophiles

Cuomo & Dolan Still Silent on Combined Sexual Predator Cover-up Scheme

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/419102792/cuomo-dolan-still-silent-on-combined-sexual-predator-cover-up-scheme

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan Ensure Protection of Sexual Predators in Sex Scandal

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/419181051/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-ensure-protection-of-sexual-predators-in-sex-scandal

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan Protect Sexual Predators & Pedophiles in Sex Cover-up Scandal

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/419377054/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-protect-sexual-predators-pedophiles-in-sex-cover-up-scandal

The Worst of the Worst are Leaders that Protect Sexual Predators, Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/420099137/the-worst-of-the-worst-are-leaders-that-protect-sexual-predators-gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan protect sexual predators like powerful people protected Harvey Weinstein

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/420292801/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-protect-sexual-predators-like-powerful-people-protected-harvey-weinstein

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan are Protecting Sexual Predators and the Motive is Money

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/420572619/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-are-protecting-sexual-predators-and-the-motive-is-money

Gov. Cuomo & Cardinal Dolan Refuse to Protect Disabled Women & Children from Sexual Predators

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/420778558/gov-cuomo-cardinal-dolan-refuse-to-protect-disabled-women-children-from-sexual-predators

Pope Chastises Media, yet Ignores Current Church Sex Scandal Sins

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/421796638/pope-chastises-media-yet-ignores-current-church-sex-scandal-sins

Pope Francis asked to Swiftly Intervene in Cuomo-Dolan Sex Cover-up Scandal

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/421808521/pope-francis-asked-to-swiftly-intervene-in-cuomo-dolan-sex-cover-up-scandal

Pope Francis Must Demand Resignation of Cardinal Dolan & Gov. Cuomo

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/421941958/pope-francis-must-demand-resignation-of-cardinal-dolan-gov-cuomo

Pope Francis Must Call for Cardinal Dolan & Gov. Cuomo to Resign for Protecting Sexual Predators

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422156549/pope-francis-must-call-for-cardinal-dolan-gov-cuomo-to-resign-for-protecting-sexual-predators

Pope Francis Must Address ‘Real Problems & Real News’ – Church Leaders Guarding & Enabling Sexual Predators

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422383073/pope-francis-must-address-real-problems-real-news-church-leaders-guarding-enabling-sexual-predators

Pope Francis Must Remove All Church Leaders Protecting Sexual Predators - Cardinal Bernard Law is the Tip of the Iceberg

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422580405/pope-francis-must-remove-all-church-leaders-protecting-sexual-predators-cardinal-bernard-law-is-the-tip-of-the-iceberg

Pope Francis, It is Time for Institutional Change http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422809624/pope-francis-it-is-time-for-institutional-changes

Advocate Advises Pope to Swiftly Remove Catholic Leaders Protecting & Enabling Sexual Predators

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/422977902/advocate-advises-pope-to-swiftly-remove-catholic-leaders-protecting-enabling-sexual-predators

A Message from Bethlehem to Rome – Pope Francis, Stop the Rapes and Cover-Ups

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/423104534/a-message-from-bethlehem-to-rome-pope-francis-stop-the-rapes-and-cover-ups

Pope Francis Must Intervene in New York Sex Cover-Up Scandal

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/pr_news/423297753/pope-francis-must-intervene-in-new-york-sex-cover-up-scandal

I encourage everyone to pray for Pope Francis and the Catholic Church that great changes can come forth for the Church and Society.

Please consider supporting this vital Civil Rights Movement with a onetime donation or support us on a regular basis, we could use your help. Thank you

http://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/

If you have any tips or knowledge of sexual assaults, rapes, deaths or cover-ups please call the Jonathan Carey Foundation sexual abuse & death tip hotline @ (518) 475-7500

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers