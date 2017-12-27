Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022
Description:
This report studies Cosmetic Raw Materials in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
BASF
Evonik
Givaudan
Dow
Firmenich
International Flavors & Fragrances
Nippon Seiki
AkzoNobel
Solvay
Lonza
Croda
Lubrizol
AAK Personal Care
Eastman
Symrise
Kao
Ashland
Innospecinc
Stepan
DSM
Seppic
Jarchem
Clariant
Galaxy Surfactants
Follower's Song
Tinci Materials
Zhejiang Zanyu
Guangzhou DX Chemical
Shanghai Delta Industry
Guangzhou Startec
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Synthetic Raw Materials
Natural Raw Materials
By Application, the market can be split into
Skin Care
Makeup
Perfume
Sunscreen
Other
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents:
Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.1.1 Definition of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.1.2 Specifications of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.2 Classification of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.2.1 Synthetic Raw Materials
1.2.2 Natural Raw Materials
1.3 Applications of Cosmetic Raw Materials
1.3.1 Skin Care
1.3.2 Makeup
1.3.3 Perfume
1.3.4 Sunscreen
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Cosmetic Raw Materials
…….
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 BASF 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 BASF 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Evonik
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Evonik 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Evonik 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Givaudan
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Givaudan 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Givaudan 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 Dow
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 Dow 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 Dow 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Firmenich
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Firmenich 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Firmenich 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 International Flavors & Fragrances
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 International Flavors & Fragrances 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 International Flavors & Fragrances 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Nippon Seiki
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
8.7.3 Nippon Seiki 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 Nippon Seiki 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.8 AkzoNobel
8.8.1 Company Profile
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.8.2.1 Product A
8.8.2.2 Product B
8.8.3 AkzoNobel 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.8.4 AkzoNobel 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.9 Solvay
8.9.1 Company Profile
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.9.2.1 Product A
8.9.2.2 Product B
8.9.3 Solvay 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.9.4 Solvay 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.10 Lonza
8.10.1 Company Profile
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.10.2.1 Product A
8.10.2.2 Product B
8.10.3 Lonza 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.10.4 Lonza 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.11 Croda
8.12 Lubrizol
8.13 AAK Personal Care
8.14 Eastman
8.15 Symrise
8.16 Kao
8.17 Ashland
8.18 Innospecinc
8.19 Stepan
8.20 DSM
8.21 Seppic
8.22 Jarchem
8.23 Clariant
8.24 Galaxy Surfactants
8.25 Follower's Song
8.26 Tinci Materials
8.27 Zhejiang Zanyu
8.28 Guangzhou DX Chemical
8.29 Shanghai Delta Industry
8.30 Guangzhou Startec
Continued…..
