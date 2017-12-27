Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cosmetic Raw Materials – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic Raw Materials Market 2017    

Description: 

This report studies Cosmetic Raw Materials in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
BASF 
Evonik 
Givaudan 
Dow 
Firmenich 
International Flavors & Fragrances 
Nippon Seiki 
AkzoNobel 
Solvay 
Lonza 
Croda 
Lubrizol 
AAK Personal Care 
Eastman 
Symrise 
Kao 
Ashland 
Innospecinc 
Stepan 
DSM 
Seppic 
Jarchem 
Clariant 
Galaxy Surfactants 
Follower's Song 
Tinci Materials 
Zhejiang Zanyu 
Guangzhou DX Chemical 
Shanghai Delta Industry 
Guangzhou Startec

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Synthetic Raw Materials 
Natural Raw Materials

By Application, the market can be split into 
Skin Care 
Makeup 
Perfume 
Sunscreen 
Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents:

Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.1.1 Definition of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.1.2 Specifications of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.2 Classification of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.2.1 Synthetic Raw Materials 
1.2.2 Natural Raw Materials 
1.3 Applications of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
1.3.1 Skin Care 
1.3.2 Makeup 
1.3.3 Perfume 
1.3.4 Sunscreen 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Cosmetic Raw Materials

…….

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Cosmetic Raw Materials 
8.1 BASF 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 BASF 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 BASF 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Evonik 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Evonik 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Evonik 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Givaudan 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Givaudan 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Givaudan 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Dow 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Dow 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Dow 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Firmenich 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Firmenich 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Firmenich 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 International Flavors & Fragrances 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 International Flavors & Fragrances 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 International Flavors & Fragrances 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Nippon Seiki 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Nippon Seiki 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Nippon Seiki 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 AkzoNobel 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 AkzoNobel 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 AkzoNobel 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 Solvay 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 Solvay 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 Solvay 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Lonza 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Lonza 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Lonza 2016 Cosmetic Raw Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 Croda 
8.12 Lubrizol 
8.13 AAK Personal Care 
8.14 Eastman 
8.15 Symrise 
8.16 Kao 
8.17 Ashland 
8.18 Innospecinc 
8.19 Stepan 
8.20 DSM 
8.21 Seppic 
8.22 Jarchem 
8.23 Clariant 
8.24 Galaxy Surfactants 
8.25 Follower's Song 
8.26 Tinci Materials 
8.27 Zhejiang Zanyu 
8.28 Guangzhou DX Chemical 
8.29 Shanghai Delta Industry 
8.30 Guangzhou Startec

Continued…..

wiseguyreports

