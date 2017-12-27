Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision-Making and Analyzing Market Data on 2022

Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges

"Kazakhstan Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Kazakhstan. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in Kazakhstan till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and financial deals in the country’s midstream sector.

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and financial deals related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Reasons to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and financial deals related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 5

2. Introduction 6

2.1. What is This Report About? 6

2.2. Market Definition 6

3. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry 8

3.1. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Key Data 8

3.2. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Overview 8

3.3. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 8

3.3.1. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 8

3.4. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area 10

3.5. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies 11

3.6. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 13

3.7. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 14

3.7.1. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 14

3.7.2. Kazakhstan Oil Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details 21

4. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 23

4.1. Kazakhstan Oil Pipelines 23

4.1.1. Kazakhstan Oil Pipelines, Key Data 23

4.2. Kazakhstan Oil Pipelines, Overview 23

4.3. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Major Companies 23

4.4. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines 25

4.5. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details 26

4.5.1. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Active Asset Details 26

4.5.2. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Planned Asset Details 45

4.6. Kazakhstan Gas Pipelines 50

4.6.1. Kazakhstan Gas Pipelines, Key Data 50

4.7. Kazakhstan Gas Pipelines, Overview 50

4.8. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Major Companies 50

4.9. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines 52

4.10. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details 53

4.10.1. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details 53

4.10.2. Kazakhstan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Planned Asset Details 66

5. Kazakhstan Underground Gas Storage Industry 71

5.1. Kazakhstan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Key Data 71

5.2. Kazakhstan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview 71

…Continued

