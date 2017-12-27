Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Market 2017 - Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision-Making and Analyzing Market Data on 2021

"Uzbekistan Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Uzbekistan. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in Uzbekistan till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country’s midstream sector.

- Updated information related to all active and planned major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Introduction 5

2.1. What is This Report About? 5

2.2. Market Definition 5

3. Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 7

3.1. Uzbekistan Gas Pipelines 7

3.1.1. Uzbekistan Gas Pipelines, Key Data 7

3.2. Uzbekistan Gas Pipelines, Overview 7

3.3. Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Company 7

3.4. Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines 9

3.5. Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details 10

3.5.1. Uzbekistan Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details 10

4. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry 20

4.1. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Key Data 20

4.2. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview 20

4.3. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Company 20

4.4. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Area 22

4.5. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Site 23

4.5.1. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Active Sites 23

4.6. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Asset Details 24

4.6.1. Uzbekistan Underground Gas Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 24

5. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry 27

5.1. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Key Data 27

5.2. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Overview 27

5.3. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Major Companies 27

5.4. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Facility Type 28

5.5. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces 29

5.6. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Active Gas Processing Capacity 30

5.7. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity 30

5.8. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details 31

5.8.1. Uzbekistan Gas Processing Industry, Active Asset Details 31

…Continued

