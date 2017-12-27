Free Space Optics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 41.42% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global free space optics market to grow at a CAGR of 41.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Free Space Optics Market

Description

Free space optics (FSO) technology is one of the optical wireless communication technologies. It is a license-free technology and has many features, such as easy installation, high-speed data transmission rate, secure data transfer, and high ROI. FSO uses invisible beams of light to enable optical bandwidth connections. FSO technology is a line-of-sight technology that can transmit up to 2.5 Gbps of data, voice, and video communications instantly through thin air without the use of any physical cable. It uses lasers and photodetectors. FSO enables optical communications at the speed of light.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global free space optics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Free Space Optics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• fSONA Networks

• LightPointe Communications

• Wireless Excellence

Other prominent vendors

• Plaintree Systems

• Trimble Hungary

Market driver

• Need for increased network bandwidth

Market challenge

• Dominance of competing technologies

Market trend

• Commercialization of FSO technology for two-way communication

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Applications of FSO devices

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global FSO market by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• FSO market in Americas

• FSO market in EMEA

• FSO market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increase in end-user applications

• Commercialization of FSO technology for two-way communication

• Increased use of FSO devices for EW in defense sector

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED



