Training Tomorrow’s Audio Professionals

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software technology company VoiceQ is making its mark on the future of localization and audio post-production by launching new packages to help train tomorrow’s professionals.

VoiceQ is a systemized software solution that automates dialogue replacement in the post-production stage of film and television production. The software takes the best of traditional processes, pulling traditional rythmo band and looping techniques into the digital age.

The company predicts explosive demand for quality dubbing and ADR that can only be met by digital solutions; and is now offering packages of licenses to educational institutions preparing their students for the techniques of tomorrow.

One of the first institutions to include VoiceQ in its curriculum is EICAR, the International School of Audiovisual Creation and Realization situated in the heart of France's largest filming studios, in St Denis Paris.

EICAR is a private technical higher education institution that has trained future professionals in the artistic and audiovisual arts professions for more than 40 years. The school has one of the most cutting edge film education programs in Europe, and a considerable reputation within the industry for its strong vocational orientation and investment in new technologies.

Also in 2018, in Canada, leading institutions Collège d’Alma and Cégep de Drummondville in Quebec are introducing VoiceQ into their Sound and Audio Technology curriculum.

“The evolution of technologies in the media industry is calling for new approaches to training tomorrow’s professionals” says Steven Renata, CEO of VoiceQ.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this change, with VoiceQ software being introduced into the curriculum of leading players in audio-visual training. They share our vision of the industry’s potential”.