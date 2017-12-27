Austria Oil & Gas Market Share, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

Austria Oil & Gas Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Austria Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Austria. The report provides natural gas production, consumption, exports and imports from 2010 to 2022. It also provides historic gas reserves for the period 2010 to 2016. The report also provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in Austria till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and financial deals in the country’s midstream sector.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2659677-austria-midstream-oil-and-gas-industry-outlook-to-2022-market-forecasts

Scope

- Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production, consumption, exports and imports for the period 2010-2022, and reserves for the period 2010-2016

- Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and financial deals related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Reasons to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s energy sector and midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of production, reserves and capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and financial deals related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Understand the country’s financial deals landscape by analyzing how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 5

2. Introduction 6

2.1. What is This Report About? 6

2.2. Market Definition 6

3. Austria Energy Sector 8

3.1. Austria Energy Sector, Market Overview 8

3.2. Austria Energy Sector, Gas 9

3.2.1. Austria Gas, Overview 9

3.2.2. Austria Gas, Supply and Demand Balance 9

4. Austria Oil Storage Industry 16

4.1. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Overview 16

4.2. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 16

4.2.1. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 16

4.3. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Company 17

4.4. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 19

4.5. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 20

4.5.1. Austria Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 20

5. Austria Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 21

5.1. Austria Oil Pipelines 21

5.1.1. Austria Oil Pipelines, Key Data 21

5.2. Austria Oil Pipelines, Overview 21

5.3. Austria Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Major Companies 21

5.4. Austria Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines 23

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2659677-austria-midstream-oil-and-gas-industry-outlook-to-2022-market-forecasts

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts