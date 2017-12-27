Secondary Tickets 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 19% and Forecast to 2021

This recent rise in the number of sporting and live events is envisaged to result in this market’s remarkable CAGR of more than 19% by 2020.

Global Secondary Tickets Market

Description

The global market for secondary tickets is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period and is positively affected by the recent increase in the number of sporting and live events.

The market research analysts estimate eminent factors, such as the growing infrastructure for live events, to drive market growth during the forecast period. The construction and upgradation of stadiums to support live events is expected to bolster the prospects for growth in this market. Moreover, the increasing usage of live video screens along with personalized audio is predicted to enhance further this market’s growth prospects between 2016 and 2020.

Geographical segmentation of the secondary tickets market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

In this market research report, Technavio analysts estimate the Americas to dominate the global market for secondary tickets during the forecast period. Currently, the Americas account for a share of nearly 45% of the overall market, and its high market share can be attributed to the increasing number of popular musicians, talent shows, DJs, and bands in this region.

Product-based segmentation of the secondary tickets market

• Concerts

• Theaters

• Sporting events

Technavio’s market research analyst estimates the sporting events segment to account for a market share of nearly 55% by 2020. Recent growth observed in the global market for sports betting is a key factor that augments the possibilities for growth in this segment during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The global market for secondary tickets is extremely competitive due to the presence of multiple international and local vendors. Factors like intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in consumer preferences pose significant challenges for this market as they negatively impact the revenue generating capacity of the vendors. In this market, the vendors compete on the basis of benefits and pricing to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Key vendors in this market are-

• RazorGator

• StubHub

• Ticketmaster Entertainment

• TickPick

The other prominent vendors mentioned in this market analysis are Ace Ticket Worldwide, Alliance Tickets, Coast to Coast Tickets, gotickets.com, Tickets.com, TicketCity, Tiqiq, Viagogo, and Vividseats.

Key questions answered in the report

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

• What are the key factors driving the global secondary tickets market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global secondary tickets market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global secondary tickets market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global secondary tickets market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the EMEA, Americas, and APAC?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global secondary tickets market?

The also offers customization on reports based on specific client requirement.

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• End-user segments

• Base year

• Vendor segmentation

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Product life cycle

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global secondary tickets market by geography 2015

• Secondary tickets market in Americas

• Secondary tickets market in EMEA

• Secondary tickets market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive analysis

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• RazorGator

• StubHub

• Ticketmaster Entertainment

• TickPick

………..CONTINUED

