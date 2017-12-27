Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Smart Building Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Building Market 2017

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Smart Building Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Building Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Smart Building market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Smart Building market by by Product Types, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Smart Building market.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players 
Honeywell (USA) 
Johnson Controls (USA) 
Siemens (Germany) 
UTC (USA) 
Schneider (France) 
Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) 
Azbil (Japan) 
General Electric (USA) 
Eaton (Turkey) 
Legrand (France)

Key Regions 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Mexico 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Others 
Europe 
Germany 
United Kingdom 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Netherland 
Others 
Asia & Pacific 
China 
Japan 
India 
Korea 
Australia 
Southeast Asia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Others 
Africa & Middle East 
South Africa 
Egypt 
Turkey 
Saudi Arabia 
Iran 
Others

Main types of products 
Smart Building Market, by Product Types 
Software Information System 
Building Management System 
Smart Building Market, by

Smart Building Market, by Key Consumer 
Commercial Buildings 
Residential Buildings 
Government Buildings

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Smart Building Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source 
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 
1.2 Data Source 
1.2.1 Secondary Sources 
1.2.2 Primary Sources 
1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Smart Building Market Overview 
2.1 Market Coverage 
2.2 Global Smart Building Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three Smart Building by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.1 Global Smart Building Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.3 Global Key Players Smart Building Key Product Model and Market Performance 
3.4 Global Key Players Smart Building Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

…..

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile 
6.1 Honeywell (USA) 
6.1.1 Honeywell (USA) Company Details and Competitors 
6.1.2 Honeywell (USA) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.1.3 Honeywell (USA) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.1.4 Honeywell (USA) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.2 Johnson Controls (USA) 
6.2.1 Johnson Controls (USA) Company Details and Competitors 
6.2.2 Johnson Controls (USA) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.2.3 Johnson Controls (USA) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.2.4 Johnson Controls (USA) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.3 Siemens (Germany) 
6.3.1 Siemens (Germany) Company Details and Competitors 
6.3.2 Siemens (Germany) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.3.3 Siemens (Germany) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.3.4 Siemens (Germany) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.4 UTC (USA) 
6.4.1 UTC (USA) Company Details and Competitors 
6.4.2 UTC (USA) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.4.3 UTC (USA) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.4.4 UTC (USA) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.5 Schneider (France) 
6.5.1 Schneider (France) Company Details and Competitors 
6.5.2 Schneider (France) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.5.3 Schneider (France) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.5.4 Schneider (France) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.6 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) 
6.6.1 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) Company Details and Competitors 
6.6.2 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.6.3 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.6.4 Ingersoll Rand (Trane) (USA) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.7 Azbil (Japan) 
6.7.1 Azbil (Japan) Company Details and Competitors 
6.7.2 Azbil (Japan) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.7.3 Azbil (Japan) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.7.4 Azbil (Japan) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.8 General Electric (USA) 
6.8.1 General Electric (USA) Company Details and Competitors 
6.8.2 General Electric (USA) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.8.3 General Electric (USA) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.8.4 General Electric (USA) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.9 Eaton (Turkey) 
6.9.1 Eaton (Turkey) Company Details and Competitors 
6.9.2 Eaton (Turkey) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.9.3 Eaton (Turkey) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.9.4 Eaton (Turkey) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.10 Legrand (France) 
6.10.1 Legrand (France) Company Details and Competitors 
6.10.2 Legrand (France) Key Smart Building Models and Performance 
6.10.3 Legrand (France) Smart Building Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.10.4 Legrand (France) Smart Building Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

Continued….

