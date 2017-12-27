Global Mobile Encryption Market is expected to reach USD 2298.9 million and Grow at a 18.87% CAGR Forecast 2017 to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Mobile Encryption Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report studies the Mobile Encryption market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Mobile Encryption market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Mobile Encryption market is valued at 815.0 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 2298.9 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.87% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Encryption.

The major players in global market include

McAfee(Intel Corporation)

Blackberry

T-Systems International

ESET

Sophos

Symantec Corp

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

Dell

IBM

Mobileiron

BeiJing Zhiyou Wang'an Tech. Co. Ltd

CSG,Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Proofpoint, Inc.

Silent Circle

Adeya SA

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mobile Encryption for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Mid East and Africa

Others

On the basis of product, the Mobile Encryption market is primarily split into

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Other

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

BFSI

Healthcare & Retail

Government and Public Sector

Telecommunications and IT

Other

