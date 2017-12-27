Electric Vehicle Battery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 41.95% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Electric Vehicle Battery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017

An electric vehicle battery is different from other batteries used in automobiles for starting, ignition, and lighting. They use a different chemistry to have a high density and high potential for the propulsion of the vehicle. Electric vehicle batteries are mostly lithium-ion batteries as other batteries, such as lead-acid batteries, consume more space and have less efficiency. The capacity of the batteries would differ based on the type of vehicle. An electric vehicle can be categorized into HEV, PHEVs, and BEVs.

The analysts forecast the global electric vehicle battery market to grow at a CAGR of 41.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric vehicle battery market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2457489-global-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• SAMSUNG SDI

• BYD Company

• LG Chem

• A123 Systems

• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems

Other prominent vendors

• Bosch

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Johnson Controls

• E-one Moli Energy

• Tianneng Power International

• Tesla Motors

• Contemporary Amperex Technology

• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

• Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

• Wanxiang

Market driver

• Decline in price of electric vehicle batteries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing global power crisis

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Faster charging of electric vehicles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2457489-global-electric-vehicle-battery-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Overview: Global EV battery market by vehicle type

• Global EV battery market by BEVs

• Global EV battery market by HEVs

• Global EV battery market by PHEVs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global EV battery market by geography

• EV battery market in APAC

• EV battery market in Americas

• EV battery market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Faster charging of electric vehicles

• Ultra-capacitors in EV energy storage system

• Wireless charging: A trend to address major drawback

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• BYD Company

• SAMSUNG SDI

• LG Chem

• A123 Systems

• Panasonic Automotive and Industrial systems

..…..Continued