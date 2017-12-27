Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Premium Cosmetics Market 2017 - Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast Report 2021

Market outlook of premium cosmetics

Rising sales of luxury products and growing middle-class aspirational spending is driving the growth of the global premium cosmetics market. Technavios market research analysts project the market to reach over USD 126 billion in revenues by 2019.

Manufacturers are expanding the luxury segment to cover full spectrum of the cosmetics market, including bath products to nail polishes. Designers such as Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford are extending their presence in the premium beauty segment.

For instance, Marc Jacobs has opened a luxury store in Manhattan dedicated solely to fragrances and other cosmetic products. The likes of Gorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch have teamed with the top industry players to set up different product portfolios. The rising sales of premium products are also witnessed in the emerging upper middle class in APAC, Middle East, and Africa.

Market segmentation of premium cosmetics

Skin care 
Fragrance 
Color cosmetics 
Hair care 
Sets and kits 
Sun care 
Deodorant 
Baby care 
Bath and shower 
The premium sun care segment is one of the top growing segments in the premium cosmetics market, and it is expected to foresee a positive growth during the forecast period. One of the major drivers for this market is the growing health and wellness trend worldwide.

Geographical segmentation of the global premium cosmetics market

Americas 
Europe 
APAC 
MEA 
Europe emerged as the second largest region of the global premium cosmetics market in 2014 regarding the retail value sales. Countries like UK, France, UK and France topped the market in this region. In the color cosmetics segment, in Germany, LOral continued to lead the market in both mass and premium segment. In the premium category, LOral's Lancme brand was one of the top selling products in 2014.

 

Key leading vendors analyzed by this report

Coty 
Chanel 
Estee Lauder 
KAO Corporation 
LOreal 
LVMH 
Shiseido 
Other prominent vendors in this market include Amway, Clarins, Markwins Beauty Products, Proctor and Gamble, and Unilever.

Key questions answered in the report

What are the key factors driving the global premium cosmetics market 
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global premium cosmetics market 
What are the various opportunities and threats faced by the global premium cosmetics market 
Trending factors influencing the market shares for EMEA, APAC, and Americas 
Key outcome of the five forces analysis on the global premium cosmetics market 
Growth forecast of the global premium cosmetics market until 2019 
                                                                     

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
• Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
• Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
• Research methodology 
• Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 
PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type 
• Global premium skin care market 
• Global premium fragrances market 
• Global premium color cosmetics market 
• Global premium hair care market 
• Global premium sets and kits market 
• Global premium sun care market 
• Global premium deodorant market 
• Global premium baby care market 
• Global premium bath and shower market 
PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
• Global premium cosmetics market by geographical segmentation 2014-2019 
PART 08: Key leading countries 
PART 09: Market drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Market trends 
PART 13: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
• Market share analysis 2014 
• Other prominent vendors 
PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
• Chanel 
• Coty 
• Estée Lauder 
• KAO 
• L’Oréal 
• LVMH 
• Shiseido 

 Continued…….

 

