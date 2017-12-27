Kuwait Oil & Gas Market 2017 - Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study.

Kuwait Oil & Gas Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Kuwait Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2022 - Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing", is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Kuwait. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Kuwait till 2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts in the country’s midstream sector.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2659676-kuwait-midstream-oil-and-gas-industry-outlook-to-2022-market-forecasts

Scope

- Updated information related to all active and planned LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Reasons to buy

- Gain a strong understanding of the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s major LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country

- Analyze the latest developments and awarded contracts related to the country’s midstream oil and gas industry

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 4

1.2. List of Figures 5

2. Introduction 6

2.1. What is This Report About? 6

2.2. Market Definition 6

3. Kuwait LNG Industry 8

3.1. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification 8

3.1.1. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification, Key Data 8

3.2. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification, Overview 8

3.2.1. Kuwait LNG Industry, Total Regasification Capacity 8

3.3. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Company 10

3.4. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Terminal 11

3.5. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification Asset Details 12

3.5.1. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification Active Asset Details 12

3.5.2. Kuwait LNG Industry, Regasification Planned Asset Details 14

4. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry 16

4.1. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Key Data 16

4.2. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Overview 16

4.3. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 16

4.3.1. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 16

4.4. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area 18

4.5. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Company 19

4.6. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 20

4.7. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 21

4.7.1. Kuwait Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 21

5. Kuwait Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 28

5.1. Kuwait Oil Pipelines 28

5.1.1. Kuwait Oil Pipelines, Key Data 28

5.2. Kuwait Oil Pipelines, Overview 28

5.3. Kuwait Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Company 28

5.4. Kuwait Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines 29

5.5. Kuwait Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Company …Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2659676-kuwait-midstream-oil-and-gas-industry-outlook-to-2022-market-forecasts

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts