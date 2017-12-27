Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Office Stationary and Supply Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Office Stationary and Supply Market 2015-2019” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market outlook for office stationary and supplies

The global office stationery and supply market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Technavio€™s market research analysts predict the market to reach over USD 217 billion in revenues by 2019.

Though the demand for paper-based products is declining in the developed markets due to IT integration and industry automation, the growth prospects for printers and computers supplies such as toner cartridges and disks have created huge opportunities for the manufacturers and the retailers in product innovation through technology advancement.

Global office stationery and supply market by product category

Paper products 
Desk supplies 
Stationary/ mailing supplies 
Computer/ printer supplies 
Filing supplies 
Binding supplies 
Time tracking supplies 
Supplies for hanging 
Identification supplies 
The paper products segment dominated the global office stationery and supply market in 2014. Developed markets such as the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, France etc. drive the growth of this segment. But, the increasing per capita consumption of paper products in the emerging markets such as China, Brazil, India, etc. is likely to emerge as key growth drivers for this product segment until 2019.

Global office stationery and supply market segmentation by geography

Americas 
Europe 
APAC 
MEA 
Americas stood as the largest region for office stationery and supply market in 2014 with a revenue share of more than half of the global market. Product innovation and technological advancement are the major growth drivers of this market. The US is the largest contributing country in the global market with a market share of close to 10.39%. Brazil emerged as the second largest market in this region during the same period.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/257378-global-office-stationary-and-supply-market-2015-2019                                                                            

  

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
• Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
• Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
• Research methodology 
• Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 
PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product category 
• Global office stationery and supply market by product category 2014-2019 
PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
PART 08: Key leading countries 
• US 
• Japan 
• Germany 
• China 
• France 
• UK 
PART 09: Market drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 13: Market trends 
PART 14: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
• Market share analysis 2014 
• Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
• Costco 
• Office Depot 
• Staples 
• Tesco 
• Wal-Mart 

 

 Continued…….

 

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/257378-global-office-stationary-and-supply-market-2015-2019                                      

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Construction in Chile Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors 2021
Smart Hospitality System Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022
Global Gaming Simulators Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2022
View All Stories From This Author