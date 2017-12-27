Office Stationary and Supply Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017

Market outlook for office stationary and supplies

The global office stationery and supply market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Technavio€™s market research analysts predict the market to reach over USD 217 billion in revenues by 2019.

Though the demand for paper-based products is declining in the developed markets due to IT integration and industry automation, the growth prospects for printers and computers supplies such as toner cartridges and disks have created huge opportunities for the manufacturers and the retailers in product innovation through technology advancement.

Global office stationery and supply market by product category

Paper products

Desk supplies

Stationary/ mailing supplies

Computer/ printer supplies

Filing supplies

Binding supplies

Time tracking supplies

Supplies for hanging

Identification supplies

The paper products segment dominated the global office stationery and supply market in 2014. Developed markets such as the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, France etc. drive the growth of this segment. But, the increasing per capita consumption of paper products in the emerging markets such as China, Brazil, India, etc. is likely to emerge as key growth drivers for this product segment until 2019.

Global office stationery and supply market segmentation by geography

Americas

Europe

APAC

MEA

Americas stood as the largest region for office stationery and supply market in 2014 with a revenue share of more than half of the global market. Product innovation and technological advancement are the major growth drivers of this market. The US is the largest contributing country in the global market with a market share of close to 10.39%. Brazil emerged as the second largest market in this region during the same period.

