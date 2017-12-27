Office Stationary and Supply Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021
Market outlook for office stationary and supplies
The global office stationery and supply market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Technavio€™s market research analysts predict the market to reach over USD 217 billion in revenues by 2019.
Though the demand for paper-based products is declining in the developed markets due to IT integration and industry automation, the growth prospects for printers and computers supplies such as toner cartridges and disks have created huge opportunities for the manufacturers and the retailers in product innovation through technology advancement.
Global office stationery and supply market by product category
Paper products
Desk supplies
Stationary/ mailing supplies
Computer/ printer supplies
Filing supplies
Binding supplies
Time tracking supplies
Supplies for hanging
Identification supplies
The paper products segment dominated the global office stationery and supply market in 2014. Developed markets such as the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, France etc. drive the growth of this segment. But, the increasing per capita consumption of paper products in the emerging markets such as China, Brazil, India, etc. is likely to emerge as key growth drivers for this product segment until 2019.
Global office stationery and supply market segmentation by geography
Americas
Europe
APAC
MEA
Americas stood as the largest region for office stationery and supply market in 2014 with a revenue share of more than half of the global market. Product innovation and technological advancement are the major growth drivers of this market. The US is the largest contributing country in the global market with a market share of close to 10.39%. Brazil emerged as the second largest market in this region during the same period.
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product category
• Global office stationery and supply market by product category 2014-2019
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
• US
• Japan
• Germany
• China
• France
• UK
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Market share analysis 2014
• Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• Costco
• Office Depot
• Staples
• Tesco
• Wal-Mart
Continued…….
