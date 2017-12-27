Glycine Market 2017: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017
Description:
In this report, the global Glycine market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Glycine in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Glycine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ajinomoto
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Showa Denko KK
Chattem Chemicals
Paras Intermediates Private Limited
Evonik
Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
Linxi Hongtai
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
Hebei Donghuajian Chemicals
Zhenxing Chemical
Newtrend Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Glycine-Food Grade
Glycine-Tech Grade
Glycine-Pharma Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pesticide Industry
Feed Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Table of Contents:
Global Glycine Market Research Report 2017
1 Glycine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glycine
1.2 Glycine Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Glycine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Glycine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Glycine-Food Grade
1.2.4 Glycine-Tech Grade
1.2.5 Glycine-Pharma Grade
1.3 Global Glycine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Glycine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Pesticide Industry
1.3.3 Feed Industry
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals Industry
1.4 Global Glycine Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Glycine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Glycine (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Glycine Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Glycine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Glycine Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Glycine Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Glycine Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Glycine Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Glycine Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Glycine Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Glycine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Glycine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Glycine Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Glycine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
7 Global Glycine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Ajinomoto
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Ajinomoto Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 GEO Specialty Chemicals
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 GEO Specialty Chemicals Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Showa Denko KK
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Showa Denko KK Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Chattem Chemicals
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Chattem Chemicals Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Paras Intermediates Private Limited
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Paras Intermediates Private Limited Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Evonik
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Evonik Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Linxi Hongtai
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Linxi Hongtai Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Glycine Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Glycine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Hebei Donghuajian Chemicals
7.12 Zhenxing Chemical
7.13 Newtrend Group
Continued…..
