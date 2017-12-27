Household Water Pump Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Household Water Pump – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household Water Pump Market 2017

Description:

This report studies Household Water Pump in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Homa (USA)

GRUNDFOS (Denmark)

WILO (Germany)

Einhell Group (Germany)

METABO (Germany)

GARDENA (Germany)

AL-KO (Germany)

DAB (Italy)

ZENIT (Italy)

Shanghai Junhe (China)

Leo Group (China)

Zhejiang Shimge (China)

Fengqiu Group (China)

Haicheng Sanyu (China)

Zhejiang DOYIN (China)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Kitchen

Bathroom

Toilet

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

