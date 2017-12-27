Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Smart Cities /Connected City Solutions Market 2017 Top players and Demand Forecast to 2022”.

Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 “Research To Its Database.

This report studies the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market, analyzes and researches the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Huawei(CN)

Atkins(UK)

Cisco Systems(US)

AT&T(US)

Verizon Wireless(US)

Vodafone(UK)

Telefónica(ES)

Sekisui House(JP)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP)

Tokyo Gas(JP)

NEC Corporation(JP)

Schneider Electric(FR)

Siemens(DE)

Microsoft(US)

Hitachi(JP)

IBM(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Toshiba(JP)

Oracle(US)

ABB Group(CH)

Panasonic(JP)

SAP SE(DE)

Silver Spring Networks(US)

General Electric(US)

Itron(US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Energy

Mobility & Transport

ICT

BPO

Security

Others

Market segment by Application, Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions can be split into

Small Cities

Medium Cities

Large Cities

