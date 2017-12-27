Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -"Global Smart Cities /Connected City Solutions Market 2017 Top players and Demand Forecast to 2022".

Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 “Research To Its Database.

This report studies the global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions market, analyzes and researches the Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Huawei(CN) 
Atkins(UK) 
Cisco Systems(US) 
AT&T(US) 
Verizon Wireless(US) 
Vodafone(UK) 
Telefónica(ES) 
Sekisui House(JP) 
Kawasaki Heavy Industries(JP) 
Tokyo Gas(JP) 
NEC Corporation(JP) 
Schneider Electric(FR) 
Siemens(DE) 
Microsoft(US) 
Hitachi(JP) 
IBM(US) 
Ericsson(SE) 
Toshiba(JP) 
Oracle(US) 
ABB Group(CH) 
Panasonic(JP) 
SAP SE(DE) 
Silver Spring Networks(US) 
General Electric(US) 
Itron(US)

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Energy 
Mobility & Transport 
ICT 
BPO 
Security 
Others

Market segment by Application, Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions can be split into 
Small Cities 
Medium Cities 
Large Cities

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions 
1.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Overview 
1.1.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market by Type 
1.3.1 Energy 
1.3.2 Mobility & Transport 
1.3.3 ICT 
1.3.4 BPO 
1.3.5 Security 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Small Cities 
1.4.2 Medium Cities 
1.4.3 Large Cities

2 Global Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Huawei(CN) 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Atkins(UK) 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Cisco Systems(US) 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 AT&T(US) 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Verizon Wireless(US) 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Vodafone(UK) 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Telefónica(ES) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Sekisui House(JP) 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Smart Cities / Connected City Solutions Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 

………..CONTINUED

