Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Power Battery Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Power Battery – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Battery Market 2017

Description: 

In this report, the global Power Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Power Battery in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
United States 
EU 
China 
Japan 
South Korea 
Taiwan 
Global Power Battery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
BAK Group 
Mitsubishi Electric 
BYD Company 
LG Chem 
Panasonic 
Samsung SDI 
GS Yuasa 
Hitachi 
Johnson Controls 
Saft Group 
Toshiba 
Sony 
EnerSys 
CSB Battery 
Sebang 
East Penn 
Fiamm 
NorthStar 
Atlasbx 
ACDelco 
Trojan 
Midac Power 
Narada Power 
Camel 
Leoch 
Shoto 
A123 Systems 
Valence Technology 
Shenzhen Lithpower Technology 
Future Hi-Tech Batteries 

Request for Sample Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2668675-global-power-battery-market-research-report-2017

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Lithium-ion Battery 
Lead Acid Battery 
Fuel Cell 
Nickel-Cadmium Battery 
NiMH Battery 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Electric Vehicles 
Electric Bicycles 
Industrial Power System 
Other

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2668675-global-power-battery-market-research-report-2017

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents:

Global Power Battery Market Research Report 2017 
1 Power Battery Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Battery 
1.2 Power Battery Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Power Battery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Power Battery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery 
1.2.4 Lead Acid Battery 
1.2.5 Fuel Cell 
1.2.6 Nickel-Cadmium Battery 
1.2.7 NiMH Battery 
1.2.8 Others 
1.3 Global Power Battery Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Power Battery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Electric Vehicles 
1.3.3 Electric Bicycles 
1.3.4 Industrial Power System 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Global Power Battery Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Power Battery Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Power Battery (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Power Battery Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Power Battery Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Power Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Power Battery Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.1 Global Power Battery Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.2 Global Power Battery Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.2 Global Power Battery Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.3 Global Power Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.4 Manufacturers Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Power Battery Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Power Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

7 Global Power Battery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 BAK Group 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 BAK Group Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Mitsubishi Electric 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 BYD Company 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 BYD Company Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 LG Chem 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 LG Chem Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Panasonic 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Panasonic Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Samsung SDI 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Samsung SDI Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 GS Yuasa 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 GS Yuasa Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Hitachi 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Hitachi Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Johnson Controls 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Johnson Controls Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Saft Group 
7.11 Toshiba 
7.12 Sony 
7.13 EnerSys 
7.14 CSB Battery 
7.15 Sebang 
7.16 East Penn 
7.17 Fiamm 
7.18 NorthStar 
7.19 Atlasbx 
7.20 ACDelco 
Continued…..

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2668675

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Money20/20 Industry Global Market Trends, Share, Size and 2022 Forecast Report
MVNOs in Latin America Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
Construction in Brazil Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2021
View All Stories From This Author