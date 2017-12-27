Power Battery Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Power Battery – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022”

In this report, the global Power Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Power Battery in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Power Battery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BAK Group

Mitsubishi Electric

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Saft Group

Toshiba

Sony

EnerSys

CSB Battery

Sebang

East Penn

Fiamm

NorthStar

Atlasbx

ACDelco

Trojan

Midac Power

Narada Power

Camel

Leoch

Shoto

A123 Systems

Valence Technology

Shenzhen Lithpower Technology

Future Hi-Tech Batteries

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Fuel Cell

Nickel-Cadmium Battery

NiMH Battery

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electric Vehicles

Electric Bicycles

Industrial Power System

Other

Table of Contents:

Global Power Battery Market Research Report 2017

1 Power Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Power Battery

1.2 Power Battery Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Power Battery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Power Battery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.4 Lead Acid Battery

1.2.5 Fuel Cell

1.2.6 Nickel-Cadmium Battery

1.2.7 NiMH Battery

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Global Power Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Power Battery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Electric Bicycles

1.3.4 Industrial Power System

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Power Battery Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Power Battery Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Power Battery (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Power Battery Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Power Battery Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Power Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Battery Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Power Battery Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Power Battery Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Power Battery Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Power Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Power Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Global Power Battery Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BAK Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BAK Group Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Mitsubishi Electric

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BYD Company

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BYD Company Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 LG Chem

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 LG Chem Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Panasonic Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Samsung SDI

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Samsung SDI Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 GS Yuasa

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 GS Yuasa Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hitachi Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Johnson Controls

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Johnson Controls Power Battery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Saft Group

7.11 Toshiba

7.12 Sony

7.13 EnerSys

7.14 CSB Battery

7.15 Sebang

7.16 East Penn

7.17 Fiamm

7.18 NorthStar

7.19 Atlasbx

7.20 ACDelco

