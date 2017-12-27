Underground Mining Equipment Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wise.Guy.

Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Underground Mining Equipment in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Komatsu (Joy Global)

Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso

ThyssenKrupp

Liebherr-International

ZMJ

FLSmidth

Doosan Infracore

China Coal Group

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Longwall

Room and Pillar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Underground Mining Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Longwall

1.2.2 Room and Pillar

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Coal Mining

1.3.2 Metal Mining

1.3.3 Mineral Mining

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Caterpillar

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Caterpillar Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Caterpillar News

2.2 Komatsu (Joy Global)

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Komatsu (Joy Global) Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Komatsu (Joy Global) News

2.3 Volvo

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Volvo Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.4 Business Overview

2.3.5 Volvo News

2.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.4 Business Overview

2.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery News

2.5 Sandvik

2.5.1 Profile

2.5.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Sandvik Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.4 Business Overview

2.5.5 Sandvik News

Continued…….

