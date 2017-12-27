Underground Mining Equipment Market - Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Underground Mining Equipment is the mining equipment used in the underground. Underground mining is a technique used to access ores and valuable minerals in the ground by digging into the ground to extract them.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Underground Mining Equipment in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Caterpillar
Komatsu (Joy Global)
Volvo
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Sandvik
Atlas Copco
Metso
ThyssenKrupp
Liebherr-International
ZMJ
FLSmidth
Doosan Infracore
China Coal Group
Market Segment by Countries, covering
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Market Segment by Type, covers
Longwall
Room and Pillar
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Coal Mining
Metal Mining
Mineral Mining
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Underground Mining Equipment Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Longwall
1.2.2 Room and Pillar
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Coal Mining
1.3.2 Metal Mining
1.3.3 Mineral Mining
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Caterpillar
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Caterpillar Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Caterpillar News
2.2 Komatsu (Joy Global)
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Komatsu (Joy Global) Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Komatsu (Joy Global) News
2.3 Volvo
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Volvo Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Volvo News
2.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery News
2.5 Sandvik
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Underground Mining Equipment Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Sandvik Underground Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Sandvik News
Continued…….
