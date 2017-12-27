Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Soft Drink Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Global Soft Drink Market

Description

Global Soft Drink Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd 
Coca-Cola 
PepsiCo 
Red Bull 
Dr Pepper Snapple 
Nestle Waters 
Danone 
Tingyi 
Arizona Beverages 
B Natural 
Bai 
Bisleri 
Britvic 
Dabur 
Kraft 
MD Drinks 
Monster Beverage 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Soft Drink in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Carbonated Soft Drinks 
Bottled Water 
Juices 
RTD Tea and Coffee 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Daily Drinking 
Sports 
Business Entertainment 
Others

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Soft Drink Market Research Report 2017 
1 Soft Drink Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soft Drink 
1.2 Soft Drink Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Soft Drink Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Soft Drink Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks 
1.2.4 Bottled Water 
1.2.5 Juices 
1.2.6 RTD Tea and Coffee 
1.3 Global Soft Drink Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Soft Drink Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Daily Drinking 
1.3.3 Sports 
1.3.4 Business Entertainment 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global Soft Drink Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Soft Drink Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Soft Drink (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Soft Drink Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Soft Drink Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

……….

7 Global Soft Drink Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Coca-Cola 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 PepsiCo 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 PepsiCo Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Red Bull 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Red Bull Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Dr Pepper Snapple 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Nestle Waters 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Danone 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Danone Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Tingyi 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Soft Drink Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Tingyi Soft Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

