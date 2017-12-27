Automotive Valvetrain System 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.01 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Valvetrain System 2017-2021” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About Automotive Valvetrain System

An automotive valvetrain system is a mechanical system that enables control over valves in an engine. Valves are used for regulating fuel and air flow in cylinders and facilitate combustion. Components of valvetrain system are: Camshafts, Lifters, Pushrods, Rocker arms, and Valves. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly downsizing engines to ensure compliance with fuel efficiency standards and emission regulations. This has led to the elimination of various components such as tappets, valves, and pushrods in the valvetrain.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global automotive valvetrain system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive valvetrain system market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Valvetrain System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• COMP Cams

• Crower

• Delphi

• Lunati

• MAHLE

Other prominent vendors

• Camshaft

• Valves

• Rocker arms

• Pushrods

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2657433-global-automotive-valvetrain-system-market-2017-2021

Market driver

• Increasing preference for high-performance vehicles drives the demand for valvetrain systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Introduction of camless engines

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Alternate materials and technology used for making automotive valvetrain components

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product segment

• Market segmentation by product segment

• Global automotive valvetrain system market by camshafts

• Global automotive valvetrain system market by valves

• Global automotive valvetrain system market by pushrods

• Global automotive valvetrain system market by rocker arms

• Global automotive valvetrain system market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market segmented by geography

• Automotive valvetrain system market in APAC

• Automotive valvetrain system market in EMEA

• Automotive valvetrain system market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Alternate materials and technology used for making automotive valvetrain components

• Shift to automotive pushrods with roller bearings and hydraulic tappets

• Vehicle manufacturers favor production of large engines

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• COMP Cams

• Crower

• Delphi*

• Lunati

• MAHLE

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2657433-global-automotive-valvetrain-system-market-2017-2021

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)