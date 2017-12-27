Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.03% and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs

A spark plug is an important component of a vehicle that is screwed into the engine cylinder. It generates a spark that ignites the compressed air-fuel mixture, which ensures the continuous movement of the piston. There has been an increased demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles because of the stringent emission norms adopted across all economies and the growing awareness about environmental issues among consumers. This has led to the continuous evolution of spark plugs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the aftermarket sales volume of the automotive spark plugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• DENSO

• Valeo

Other prominent vendors

• Autolite

• Federal Mogul

• HELLA

• Magneti Marelli

• NGK Spark Plugs

Market driver

• Rise in the demand for direct-injection vehicles will lead to early replacement of spark plugs

Market challenge

• Rise in the sales for battery electric vehicles

Market trend

• Growing preference for platinum and iridium spark plugs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs by application

• Global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in passenger car

• Global automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in commercial vehicle

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in the Americas

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in EMEA

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs in APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing preference for platinum and iridium spark plugs

• Better designed spark plugs for GDI engines

• Increasing demand for fuel-efficient cars

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Bosch

• DENSO

• Valeo

Continued…….

