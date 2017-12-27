Premium Nail Polish 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.23 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About premium nail polish

Nail make-up contributes approximately 11.54% in revenue to global color cosmetics market revenue. Nail polish is the largest contributing segment in the nail make-up category. Premium nail polish forms 38.62% whereas mass nail polish forms 61.38% in the Nail polish segment. Irrespective of various compositions, ingredients, and color availability; premium nail polish can be categorized into two different variants based on price range and target audience. These categories are affordable premium nail polish and up-market premium nail polish. Consumers are using premium nail polish to enhance their make-up styles and fashion statement.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global premium nail polish market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global premium nail polish market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the retail and salon sales of various premium nail polish, which include:

Affordable premium nail polish

Up-market premium nail polish

Technavio's report, Global Premium Nail Polish Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA; it also covers the landscape of the global premium nail polish market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Key vendors

Chanel

Coty

Este Lauder

Kao

L'Oral

LVMH

Shiseido

Other prominent vendors

Amway

Clarins

Markwins Beauty Products

Proctor and Gamble

Unilever

Key market driver

Product innovation and technological advances

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market challenge

Presence of counterfeit products

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market trend

Trending Nail art

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends

What is driving this market

What are the challenges to market growth

Who are the key vendors in this market space

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global premium nail polish market segmentation by geography

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Brazil

• Japan

• UK

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Vendor share analysis 2014

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Chanel

• Coty Inc.

• Estée Lauder

• KAO Corporation

• L'Oréal

• LVMH

• Shiseido

Continued…….

