Premium Nail Polish 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.23 % and Forecast to 2021
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Premium Nail Polish Market 2015-2019” reports to its Database.
PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
About premium nail polish
Nail make-up contributes approximately 11.54% in revenue to global color cosmetics market revenue. Nail polish is the largest contributing segment in the nail make-up category. Premium nail polish forms 38.62% whereas mass nail polish forms 61.38% in the Nail polish segment. Irrespective of various compositions, ingredients, and color availability; premium nail polish can be categorized into two different variants based on price range and target audience. These categories are affordable premium nail polish and up-market premium nail polish. Consumers are using premium nail polish to enhance their make-up styles and fashion statement.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global premium nail polish market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global premium nail polish market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the retail and salon sales of various premium nail polish, which include:
Affordable premium nail polish
Up-market premium nail polish
Technavio's report, Global Premium Nail Polish Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA; it also covers the landscape of the global premium nail polish market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
Key vendors
Chanel
Coty
Este Lauder
Kao
L'Oral
LVMH
Shiseido
Other prominent vendors
Amway
Clarins
Markwins Beauty Products
Proctor and Gamble
Unilever
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/274439-global-premium-nail-polish-market-2015-2019
Key market driver
Product innovation and technological advances
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market challenge
Presence of counterfeit products
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market trend
Trending Nail art
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be
What are the key market trends
What is driving this market
What are the challenges to market growth
Who are the key vendors in this market space
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global premium nail polish market segmentation by geography
PART 08: Key leading countries
• US
• China
• Brazil
• Japan
• UK
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Vendor share analysis 2014
• Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• Chanel
• Coty Inc.
• Estée Lauder
• KAO Corporation
• L'Oréal
• LVMH
• Shiseido
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/274439-global-premium-nail-polish-market-2015-2019
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here