Premium Nail Polish 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.23 % and Forecast to 2021

About premium nail polish

Nail make-up contributes approximately 11.54% in revenue to global color cosmetics market revenue. Nail polish is the largest contributing segment in the nail make-up category. Premium nail polish forms 38.62% whereas mass nail polish forms 61.38% in the Nail polish segment. Irrespective of various compositions, ingredients, and color availability; premium nail polish can be categorized into two different variants based on price range and target audience. These categories are affordable premium nail polish and up-market premium nail polish. Consumers are using premium nail polish to enhance their make-up styles and fashion statement.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global premium nail polish market to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global premium nail polish market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the retail and salon sales of various premium nail polish, which include:

Affordable premium nail polish 
Up-market premium nail polish 
Technavio's report, Global Premium Nail Polish Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, APAC, Europe, MEA; it also covers the landscape of the global premium nail polish market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

Americas 
APAC 
Europe 
MEA 
Key vendors

Chanel 
Coty 
Este Lauder 
Kao 
L'Oral 
LVMH 
Shiseido 
Other prominent vendors

Amway 
Clarins 
Markwins Beauty Products 
Proctor and Gamble 
Unilever 

 

Key market driver

Product innovation and technological advances 
For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key market challenge

Presence of counterfeit products 
For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key market trend

Trending Nail art 
For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be 
What are the key market trends 
What is driving this market 
What are the challenges to market growth 
Who are the key vendors in this market space 
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors 
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors 

                                                      

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
• Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
• Market overview 
• Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
• Research methodology 
• Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
• Key market highlights 
PART 05: Market landscape 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product 
• Market overview 
PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
• Global premium nail polish market segmentation by geography 
PART 08: Key leading countries 
• US 
• China 
• Brazil 
• Japan 
• UK 
PART 09: Market drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 13: Market trends 
PART 14: Vendor landscape 
• Competitive scenario 
• Vendor share analysis 2014 
• Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
• Chanel 
• Coty Inc. 
• Estée Lauder 
• KAO Corporation 
• L'Oréal 
• LVMH 
• Shiseido 

 Continued…….

 

