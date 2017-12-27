Automotive Engine Valves 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.58% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Automotive Engine Valves Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

Automotive Engine Valves Market 2017

Engine valves regulate the inlet and outlet operation of gases in the combustion chamber of an automotive engine. The engine valves are highly regulated components and are responsible for an efficient combustion. The automotive internal combustion (IC) engine is an evolving component. Automotive OEMs across the world are largely focusing on increasing IC engine's efficiency to reduce the environmental pollution caused due to vehicular emissions. As per technology experts, every moving component in an IC engine needs to be optimized in terms of weight, material quality, and life to improve an engine's efficiency.

The analysts forecast the global automotive engine valves market to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive engine valves market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations of engine valves only.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Automotive Engine Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Continental

• Eaton Corporation

• Federal-Mogul

• MAHLE

• SINUS

Other prominent vendors

• SSV

• Nextech Engineering

• Japan Engine Valve

• G&S Valves

• IVAM

• Rane Engine Valve

Market driver

• Increasing penetration of advance steel alloys for engine valves

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Engine downsizing resulting in lower number of valves per engine

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Advance camless technology

Market trend
• Advance camless technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Global automotive engine valves market for passenger vehicle

• Global automotive engine valves market for commercial vehicles

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL TYPE

• Market size and forecast

• Global automotive steel engine valves market

• Global automotive titanium engine valves market

• Global automotive other engine valves market

PART 08: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

• Automotive engine valves market in APAC

• Automotive engine valves market in Americas

• Automotive engine valves market in EMEA

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Advance camless technology

• Camcon reveals revolutionary engine valve technology

• Carbon fiber engine valves for racing engines

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Automotive engine valves vendor overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Bosch

• Continental

• SINUS

• Eaton Corporation

• MAHLE

• Federal-Mogul

..…..Continued