Easylock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series
Easylock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series.
Reasons to Choose Easylock Plastic Cereal Container
1.USER-FRIENDLY DESIGN: Designed with ergonomic grip and flip top spout to easy handling and pour smoothly. The built-in measurement on the base works perfectly to control portion.
2.MULTI-PURPOSE UTILITY: Store cereal, grain, cornflakes, snacks coffee beans, flours and rice.
3.KEEP KITCHEN ORGANIZED: The tall and slim design and the rigid stackable lid save lots of space of your pantry.
4.CUSTOMIZED DEMAND AVAILABLE: We offer OEM/ODM service to custom clients' demand on logo, size, color and packaging.
5.NO DELIVERY DELAY: We have short runaround time and guarantee on-time delivery.
Founder's Quote
"As per Technavio's food storage container global market analysis and forecast, the demand of food storage containers continuously increasing by 2021. As a food container manufacturer that focus on developing premium quality kitchen food storage containers, we are confident that our products will have a great sales in global market." Stated by Jane Huang, Easylock's Founder & CEO.
Customer Testimonial
"We have regular orders with Easylock on food containers and it's selling well on Amazon. Once I got the product detail of cereal boxes from Benjamin, I am sure that I will place a trial order." Said by Gaby Lawson, Amazon Seller.
About Easylock
Easylock is a brand of Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd, a 10-year-old Chinese plastic products manufacturer and exporter. Main production lines contain: Plastic/glass food storage containers(4-side-lock lid), plastic crisper containers, lunch boxes, sports water bottles, glass baking dishes and the latest cereal storage keeper series. All plastic products are made of food grade PP plastic which are approved by FDA, LFGB and EU and the glass products are made of high-borosilicate glass and it's safe in oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher. The 4-side-lock series is 100% leakproof, airtight and watertight.
Press Contact
Contact Person: Jasmine
Email: easylock@rokist.com
Brand/Company: Easylock / Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd
Website: http://www.easylockware.com
Jasmine
Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co.,Ltd
+86 13542841837
email us here