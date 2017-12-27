Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment in APAC Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.72% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment in APAC Market Research Report 2017 Forecast to 2021”

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market in APAC 2017

PCB inspection equipment uses cameras, X-rays, and ultrasonic or UV radiation to detect defects in PCBs. As electronic devices are being miniaturized, PCBs used in these devices also require miniaturized components and interconnections, which leads to the occurrence of many defects. PCB inspection equipment such as automatic optical inspection (AOI), automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), thermography modules, and SAM modules is used widely for detecting defects and ensuring the quality of PCBs.

The analysts forecast the printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 14.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APAC for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• China
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Others


The report, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Gardien
• Manncorp
• Nordson
• OMRON
• Vision Engineering

Other prominent vendors
• Bruker
• Glenbrook Technologies
• HB Technology
• KohYoung Technology
• Mirtec
• SAKI
• TRI

Market driver
• Increasing use of X-ray systems for inspection due to advent of BGAs, chip-scale packages, and flip-chips
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Increasing complexity in fault detection due to mounting of miniaturized components
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Emergence of Industry 4.0
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• AOI equipment market in APAC - market size and forecast
• AXI equipment market in APAC - market size and forecast
• Others market for PCB inspection equipment in APAC - market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by commercial electronics industry - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by industrial electronics industry - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by automotive industry - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in APAC by other industries - market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• PCB inspection equipment market in China - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in Taiwan - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in South Korea - market size and forecast
• PCB inspection equipment market in other countries of APAC - market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by region

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of Industry 4.0
• Advances in the manufacturing process of PCBs
• Transition from analog detectors to digital detectors in X-ray inspection equipment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• Gardien
• Manncorp
• Nordson
• OMRON
• Vision Engineering
..…..Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

