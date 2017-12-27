Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market

In this report, the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Alfatex

Amway

Shandong Jinfeng Artificial Leather

Anhui Material Technology

Arora Vinyl Pvt

Filwel

H.R. Polycoats

Kuraray

Marvel Vinyls

Mayur Uniquoters

Nan Ya Plastics Industrial

San Fang Chemical Industry

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group

Zhejiang Yongfa Synthetic Leather

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Bio-based

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags

Others

