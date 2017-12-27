Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.03% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2017

The timing belt manufacturers have been using advanced materials for manufacturing the timing belt. These materials make timing belts thermal-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and less frictional and increase their lifespan. As the replacement of every timing belt was accompanied by the replacement of the belt tensioner pulley, use of advanced materials has caused a decline in the growth of the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market by increasing the replacement time of timing belts.

The analysts forecast the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625037-global-automotive-belt-tensioner-pulleys-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental

• Dayco

• Gates Corporation

Other prominent vendors

• HUTCHINSON

• SKF

• Litens Automotive Group

• BANDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES

• Federal-Mogul

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Market driver

• Increasing vehicle production to boost the market for automotive belt tensioner pulleys

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increase in competition due to high market fragmentation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Thermally stable timing belt

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625037-global-automotive-belt-tensioner-pulleys-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Segmentation of global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market by application

• Global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market for passenger vehicles

• Global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market for commercial vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of automotive belt tensioner pulleys market by geography

• Automotive belt tensioner pulleys market in APAC

• Automotive belt tensioner pulleys market in EMEA

• Automotive belt tensioner pulleys market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Thermally stable timing belt

• Glass fiber for manufacturing timing belts

• Low friction timing chain

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Vendor landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Continental

• Dayco

• Gates Corporation

..…..Continued