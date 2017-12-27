Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.11% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market- Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2017

Aircraft electrical systems generate, distribute, and regulate power throughout the aircraft. The system mainly consists of power sources like batteries and generators, components like conversion devices, control devices, and protection devices, and power distribution systems that include busbar systems, cables, and wires. The electrical loads in an aircraft are mainly avionics, lighting systems, heating systems, and motors. The performance of an aircraft depends on the reliability and efficiency of electrical systems and subsystems, as modern aircraft largely rely on electrical power for both flight-critical and non-flight critical applications.

The analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft electrical systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installation of electrical systems in commercial aircraft, namely narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jets, during the forecast period.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Honeywell International

• Thales

• United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

• Safran

• Zodiac Aerospace

Other prominent vendors

• Astronics

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics

• Fokker Technologies

• GE Aviation

Market driver

• Growing demand for procurement of newer generation aircraft

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Delay in aircraft delivery

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Introduction of electric environmental control system

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

• Global commercial aircraft electrical systems market by aircraft type

• Comparison by aircraft type

• Global electrical systems market for commercial narrow-body aircraft

• Global electrical systems market for commercial wide-body aircraft

• Global electrical systems market for commercial regional jets

• Market opportunity by aircraft type

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global commercial aircraft electrical systems market by geography

• Regional comparison

• Commercial aircraft electrical systems market in Americas

• Commercial aircraft electrical systems market in EMEA

• Commercial aircraft electrical systems market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of electric environmental control system

• Development of electric APU to support more electric architecture

• Market consolidation

• Introduction of no-bleed system

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Honeywell International

• Safran

• Thales

• United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

• Zodiac Aerospace

..…..Continued