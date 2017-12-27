France Proton Therapy Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “France Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast ” To Its Research Database

PUNE, INDIA, December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- France Proton Therapy Market, Forecast, Reimbursement Policies & Patients Treated at Centers is a report published by Researcher. France Proton Therapy Market is expected to be more than USD 1.5 Billion by the year 2021. France Proton Therapy actual market is expected to almost double in future from its current market size in 2016. So considering the need from patient perspective France had modified all two Proton Therapy Centers with latest technological up-gradation to enhance the capacity to treat more patients. Diversified range of advanced radiation therapy techniques and technologies are available, such as Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) and others. But proton is better one, due to the physical properties of protons, which stop at a given depth and deliver the largest part of their energy the beams deliver equal or higher radiation to the target while conveying fewer doses to surrounding healthy tissues. This report studies the market in two ways a) Actual Market b) Untapped Market.

The report also talks about list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including Reimbursement Policies. The report also studies the Proton Therapy Revenue 3 Companies. Types of Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Untapped) a) Actual Market is the current market which is already present b) Untapped Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year France Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed from four view points • France Proton Therapy Actual Market & Forecast (2009 – 2021) • France Proton Therapy Untapped Market & Forecast (2009 – 2021) • France Proton Therapy Treated Patient Volume & Forecast (2009 – 2021) • France Proton Therapy Untapped Patient Volume & Forecast (2009 – 2021) Key Companies Covered 1. IBA (Overview, Sales Analysis) 2. Varian Medical Systems (Overview, Sales Analysis) 3. Elekta (Overview, Sales Analysis) Key Questions Answered in the Report? • What is the Proton Therapy Market in France & its growth potential in Future? • What is the untapped market in France Proton Therapy and its Future? • How many Proton Therapy Centers are operating in France? • What is the number of people being treated in these Proton Therapy Centers yearly? • Is Proton Therapy Treatment being covered in the Reimbursements policies of France? • What are the sales of Proton Therapy Companies Globally (IBA, Varian, Elekta)

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. France Proton Therapy Market – Actual & Untapped Market

2.1 France – Proton Therapy Market & Forecast

2.2 France – Untapped Proton Therapy Market

3. France Proton Therapy Patients – Actual & Untapped Number of Patients

3.1 France – Patient Treated with Proton Therapy Numbers & Forecast

3.2 France – Untapped Patients for Proton Therapy

4. France – List of Proton Therapy Centers (Operating and Under-Construction) Facilities

5. France – Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers

5.1 Nice (CAL) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

5.2 Orsay (CPO) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

6. Proton Therapy – Reimbursement Policies

6.1 Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies for Patients

6.2 Proton Therapy Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers

7. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

7.1 Proton Accelerator

7.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)

7.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)

7.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

7.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

7.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

7.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

7.1.7 Super-conducting Cyclotrons

7.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

7.2 Beam Transport System

7.3 Beam Delivery System

7.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

7.3.2 Beam Scanning

7.4 Nozzle

7.4.1 Single Scattering

7.4.2 Double Scattering

7.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

7.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

7.5 Treatment Planning System

7.6 Image Viewers

7.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

7.8 Human Resource

8. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010 – 2021)

8.1 IBA Proton Therapy

8.1.1 Sales Analysis

8.2 Varian Medical Systems

8.2.1 Sales Analysis

8.3 Elekta

8.3.1 Sales Analysis

9. Proton Therapy – Driving Factors

9.1 Technology Advancement

9.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients in France

10. Proton Therapy – Challenges

10.1 Requires Huge Investment

10.2 Operations Challenges

