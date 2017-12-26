MakeChange Awards Recognizes Organizations Creating the Most Impact for a Better Los Angeles
Happy City, Conscious Capitalism, Green Business Network, Net Impact & the Social Enterprise Alliance of LA Partner to Host the 3rd Annual MakeChange AwardsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 26, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
LOS ANGELES – Leaders in business, nonprofit and social ventures have partnered with to host the 2017 MakeChange Awards. The event recognize Los Angeles-based non-profit organizations and for-profit sectors that have created the most social impact to make Los Angeles the best place to work and live. Founded in 2015, the MakeChange Awards is one of the leading events that honors those companies and organizations creating the most positive social, economic, and environmental sustainability impact for a better world.
The 3rd annual Make Change Awards event will take place 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18th, 2017 at the Annenberg Community Beach House, 415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica, CA, 90402 *Important: In some navigational systems the address may appear as:
415 Palisades Beach Road, Santa Monica, CA.
“With the rise of purpose driven business models that exist to elevate humanity,” said Mika Kim, Curator of the MakeChange Awards. “Traditional non-profit organizations are restructuring to become social enterprises and for-profit businesses are becoming more conscious of their corporate social responsibility to make a positive impact on society, workers, community, and the environment. We’re thrilled to be celebrate the 3rd year of acknowledging the “do good/be good” organizations and companies to make Los Angeles the best place to work.
Categories for the awards include the following:
● Conscious Leadership Of The Year
● [HAPPY] Place To Work For Of The Year
● Impact Of The Year
● Innovation Of The Year
● People's Choice Of The Year
● Social Enterprise Of The Year
The nominated enterprises will be evaluated based on the following criteria: 1) Sustainable Growth & Financial Performance, 2) Innovation & Creativity, 3) Impacts & Improvements, 4) Customer & Community Engagement, 5) Leadership Management, 6) Ethical Business Management, and 7) Workplace Well-Being. The category for People’s Choice Award will be selected based on popular vote via Twitter.
Over 50 Organizations were nominated this year!
Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation, Bodhi Tree, Cafe Gratitude, Chrysalis, Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County, Conservation International, Cross Campus, CRSP, DIY Girls, Aspiration, Durfee Foundation, Earth Harp Collective, Enrich LA,Ether2, Everytable, Families in Schools, Follow Your Heart, Food Forward, Galileo Learning, Grand Performances, GrowGood, Hawke Media, Headspace, iACT, In Good Co., Jail Guitar Doors, JOANY, KCRW, Kiss the Ground, Knit Marketing, Kriser's Natural Pet, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Los Angeles Education Partnership, Las Fotos Project, LA Kitchen, LA Towel & Linen Service, Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, Los Angeles Community Gardening Council, Leadership for Urban Renewal Network, Opportunity Fund, Maker City LA, Michael Stars, Povertees, Public Matters, Public Works, Inc., PUENTE Learning Center, Skid Row Carnival of Love, Skid Row Coffee, Snack Nation, SunLife Organics, Southern California College Access Network, Social Venture Partners, Swipe Out Hunger, T4T, The Giving Keys, The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company, The Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's, Treeium, Two Bit Circus Foundation, UCLA Global Media Center for Social Impact, United Nations Association of the USA, Southern California Division, Verynice and Wunderkid
Tickets for the MakeChange Awards are available at https://goo.gl/KWiDHp . For any media inquiries contact: Mike Mena at mike@ileanainternational.com. Additional information can also be found on the website at www.makechangeawards.com
THE HOSTS
HappyCity Los Angeles
Conscious Capitalism Los Angeles
Net Impact Los Angeles
Social Enterprise Alliance Los Angeles
Green Business Network
OUR CURRENT SPONSORS – but open to more!
Momentum Solutions Team and Downtown Women’s Center
SPEAKERS
Ryan Cummins -Omaze
Ryan Cummins is Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Omaze, a cause marketplace that raises money and awareness for charity by offering the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Blythe Hill-Dressember Foundation
Blythe Hill is President and Founder of the Dressember Foundation. Dressember is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funding for anti-trafficking initiatives.
###
Mike Mena
MakeChange Awards
3103160612
email us here